Spinal Tap II: The End Continues trailer shows off its rock star cameos

The first full trailer has dropped for upcoming comedy movie Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Rob Reiner’s sequel to one of the most iconic comedies of all time is due to reach cinemas, including IMAX, this September. And this trailer tells us a whole lot more about what this follow-up is actually about.

It does deserve a big, blaring spoiler warning, though. Less for the plot points it reveals, more for the gags we think would be better experienced on first watching Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in the cinema, popcorn in hand.

You’ve been warned, but we will say it is a solid trailer that should get you looking forward to the film’s release.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues | Official Trailer | Experience It In IMAX® - YouTube Watch On

So what’s new on the Spinal Tap II intel front here? We already knew Elton John and Paul McCartney would have cameos in this one. And it’s perhaps no great surprise Questlove is in the film to act as a candidate for Spinal Tap’s ill-fated drummer.

We haven’t seen Chris Addison and Kerry Godliman in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues before, though. They play marketing bods, looking to max out the impact of the band’s return.

At the start of the film, the Spinal Tap members haven’t played together for 15 years. But after a Stormy Daniels event cancellation at a New Orleans arena, there’s a chance for them to get under the spotlight one more time.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This trailer debuted at Comic-Con as part of a Collider Directors on Directors event.

You can also tell the film was largely improvised from the delivery of the dialogue in the trailer. Much like the original, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues did not have a traditional script, as director Rob Reiner explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“You wind up writing with the pieces of film. That's the way you do it. I mean, it's completely improvised, so you don't know what's coming, and you do it in two or three takes,” said Reiner.

“So you have to find a way of essentially writing a screenplay with the pieces of film.”

Spinal Tap II was reportedly made with a production budget of around $22 million, around a tenth the cost of a Marvel movie. It’s due in cinemas on September 12th.