Big screen, small camera: Stormzy to star in new film shot entirely on iPhone

UK music icon Michael "Stormzy" Omari is adding a new dimension to his already impressive creative portfolio, starring in his debut lead acting role in Big Man, a powerful short film shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro.

It's produced in association with Apple and Stormzy's own, recently-formed, #Merky Films, and is directed by Academy Award winner Aneil Karia.

The film introduces us to Tenzman, a world-weary musician whose life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a bond with two mischievous kids. This unlikely trio embarks on a journey that rekindles Tenzman's optimism and shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Director Aneil Karia, known for his Oscar-winning short The Long Goodbye, shared his experience of shooting on the iPhone.

"It’s much smaller than the traditional cameras... the lightness and flexibility that comes with that is boundless," Karia noted. He emphasised how the iPhone's compact size facilitated an intimacy with the characters that might be challenging with larger equipment.

A post shared by STORMZY (@stormzy) A photo posted by on

Director of Photography Stuart Bentley echoed this sentiment, highlighting the democratising power of accessible filmmaking technology.

"Traditionally, filmmaking was the reserve of a small section of people... now people have this amazing camera in their pocket, and it’s like everybody can do it," Bentley remarked. Just like the director, he praised the iPhone's versatility, citing in particular its Cinematic mode, which enables shallow depth of field, 4K 120fps recording, an incredible dynamic range, and exceptional low-light performance.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stormzy's venture into film and TV production through #Merky Films is a further expansion of his #Merky brand, which already includes a book imprint and a sports scholarship. The company's mission is clear: to "champion new voices, fresh, powerful narratives and innovative forms of expression within British cinema and television" and to "create projects that connect communities, celebrate culture and inspire meaningful change."

Big Man marks not only Stormzy's first lead acting role, but also #Merky Films' debut project — a significant milestone for the world-conquering grime artist. The 24-minute short will be available to watch on YouTube from 8 PM on Wednesday, 18th June, and looks to be the beginning of a new chapter for the budding actor.