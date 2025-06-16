Big screen, small camera: Stormzy to star in new film shot entirely on iPhone
Heavy is the hand that holds the iPhone
UK music icon Michael "Stormzy" Omari is adding a new dimension to his already impressive creative portfolio, starring in his debut lead acting role in Big Man, a powerful short film shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro.
It's produced in association with Apple and Stormzy's own, recently-formed, #Merky Films, and is directed by Academy Award winner Aneil Karia.
The film introduces us to Tenzman, a world-weary musician whose life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a bond with two mischievous kids. This unlikely trio embarks on a journey that rekindles Tenzman's optimism and shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Director Aneil Karia, known for his Oscar-winning short The Long Goodbye, shared his experience of shooting on the iPhone.
"It’s much smaller than the traditional cameras... the lightness and flexibility that comes with that is boundless," Karia noted. He emphasised how the iPhone's compact size facilitated an intimacy with the characters that might be challenging with larger equipment.
Director of Photography Stuart Bentley echoed this sentiment, highlighting the democratising power of accessible filmmaking technology.
"Traditionally, filmmaking was the reserve of a small section of people... now people have this amazing camera in their pocket, and it’s like everybody can do it," Bentley remarked. Just like the director, he praised the iPhone's versatility, citing in particular its Cinematic mode, which enables shallow depth of field, 4K 120fps recording, an incredible dynamic range, and exceptional low-light performance.
Stormzy's venture into film and TV production through #Merky Films is a further expansion of his #Merky brand, which already includes a book imprint and a sports scholarship. The company's mission is clear: to "champion new voices, fresh, powerful narratives and innovative forms of expression within British cinema and television" and to "create projects that connect communities, celebrate culture and inspire meaningful change."
Big Man marks not only Stormzy's first lead acting role, but also #Merky Films' debut project — a significant milestone for the world-conquering grime artist. The 24-minute short will be available to watch on YouTube from 8 PM on Wednesday, 18th June, and looks to be the beginning of a new chapter for the budding actor.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
