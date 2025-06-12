The new Apple F1 movie trailer makes you feel like you are in an actual racing car — literally!

This is impressive: Apple has revealed its latest trailer for its new F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt, and it's a world first — it uses haptic feedback so you actually feel the roar of the racing car engines.

The F1 Haptic Trailer is a available now for iPhone users and it's a fun, innovative way to use the power of your phone to enhance a trailer experience.

While this is isn't on a level of, say 4DX, which would (probably) be spraying stuff in your face while throwing around in your seat, using the phone's vibration is a neat way to get people talking about your movie.

Now, this isn't a trailer for everyone but if you have an iPhone running iOS 18, then load up TV app and the F1 haptic trailer promo should be there waiting for you, revving its engines.

Apple is betting big on F1 being a success for its film arm. The latest issue of Variety has the movie as its cover star but instead of using Brad Pitt, it's got Apple CEO Tim Cook and Lewis Hamilton on there.

This is significant, as Apple is seeing this film as much as a springboard for its film plans going forward. It also shows how closely tied F1 is to the actual F1 with all teams represented in the movie, as well as the real-life drivers.

Having Brad Pitt star is a pretty big deal, too, even if his age (61) does stretch the tale of a retired driver coming back to help a struggling F1 team somewhat.

As for the director, Joseph Kosinski is fresh from the success of Top Gun Maverick so we're hoping this film will be more Top Gun than Days of Thunder.

Speaking about the vibrating trailer, Apple said you can: "experience the power of the engines, the rumble of the curbs, and the intensity of every gear shift like never before with responsive vibrations."

There's not long to wait now, with the F1 movie out on the big screen 25 June and coming to Apple TV+ sometime in the future.

While we can't showcase the haptic trailer here, you can watch the normal one below (and maybe make some buzzing sounds while the cars go past if you fancy).

