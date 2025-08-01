Disneyland Paris gets spooky makeover as 2025 Halloween Festival details are revealed

If you want to visit Disneyland but don’t fancy facing the true horror that is the USA at the moment, Disneyland Paris is preparing to turn up the spooky-season camp, with its newly revealed 2025 Halloween Festival.

Returning to the Paris resort — under three hours from London by train — between October 1st and November 2nd, the Halloween Festival celebrates all the things that go bump in the night in the House of Mouse. Disney’s villains take centre stage, while supernatural stars of films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coco get to rub shoulders with Mickey and co.

There will be easter eggs for die-hard Disney fans to spot right across the park, too. José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros will be joining Donald Duck's float for the daily parade, Chip 'n' Dale rock new Halloween outfits, and classic characters such as Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar are resurrected for the season.

Face your fears, with a smile

Many of Disneyland Paris’s 53 attractions get redecorated for the event — though horror-themed thrill seekers will still want to make sure to stop over at the charmingly ghoulish Phantom Manor ghost train, and skip lunch before hitting the truly horrible Twilight Zone Tower of Terror drop ride, which sees guests plummet 13 stories. Trust us, it’s bloody horrible — in the most exciting way possible.

Collectors will be able to pick up exclusive Halloween-themed Disney gifts throughout the festival, while restaurant menus will take on a devilish twist too, with meals inspired by the Mischief Makers, Disney villains and Mysterious Hosts.

Finally, those looking to show off their madcap Halloween costumes will be able to enjoy extended opening hours on the big day itself, October 31st, with guests able to show off their cosplaying creations alongside the park’s own entertainers long into the night.

Head over to the Disneyland Paris site for more details.