The Bear season four gets a release date — and we'll be back in the kitchen soon

Season four of the hit Disney+ show The Bear, which follows the chaotic world of a restaurant and its screaming chefs, will arrive sooner than expected.

FX has announced the return of Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy and the team on June 25th in the UK via Disney+ and on Hulu in the US. Unlike some Disney releases, all 10 episodes will be available simultaneously instead of being staggered releases.

Since its debut, The Bear has experienced significant growth. Season three garnered 5.4 million views in its first four days of streaming, a whopping 24% increase from season two.

The show has also received critical acclaim, winning 21 Emmys and rightfully so, because when the show isn’t the most stressful viewing experience around, it perfectly captures the complexity of family relationships and trying to balance them alongside trying to grow a career.

Hopefully, season four will feature more outlandish cameos of great actors popping up for an episode, putting in a fantastic performance and then dipping, leaving the viewer wanting more, as was previously seen with Olivia Coleman, Bob Odenkirk and Jamie Lee Curtis. Even John Mulaney swung by. For now, we will have to wait and see, as we wait for a first proper trailer for the next season

What will no doubt be most exciting for many is seeing how the characters, who largely started out as unserious sandwich makers, have grown into top-tier professionals of hospitality… albeit stressed ones. A great example is the recently released video by FX — embedded above — highlighting Ebon Moss-Bachrach's turn as Richie and the character's evolution from a slacker server to an elite maître d.

According to Disney’s press release, the upcoming season will see the team face new challenges that require them to adapt and overcome. And maybe make some mouth-watering dishes, too.