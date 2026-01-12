Camden's Odeon cinema will close for good next month

Almost 90 years since the site was first used as a cinema, Camden Odeon will close on February 24th.

While we’ve known Camden Odeon is not long for this world since mid-2025, the final details of its closure are now out.

“Following talks with our landlord, we have come to a mutual agreement to close our Camden cinema,” an Odeon representative told the Camden New Journal last year.

Odeon Camden has been open since 1964, a 62-year run, but also operated as a Gaumont cinema as early as 1937.

“Supporting our local cinema team is our number one priority and we will be looking to secure jobs for as many of them as possible at our other cinema locations,” says Odeon.

The site will be redeveloped, and the cinema building bulldozed — although the plan is reportedly to restore parts of the art deco facade. Not that you can see evidence of that in the renders of the development plans.

(Image credit: Camden Town Xchange)

It’s not just the cinema that’s part of the redevelopment plans either. The site of Camden’s Mecca Bingo, which closed in late 2024 and has stood empty since, will also be part of the new building works.

The new buildings will include more than 240 student apartments, 49 “affordable” housing units — and more interesting for us, a “cultural” venue alongside new retail space.

What it will be home to, and when it might open its doors, is currently one for the future.

The new buildings will stand eight storeys high, while the current constructions only rise to three levels above the ground floor. It’s going to represent a new face for this section of central Camden.

“While the cinema’s imminent closure marks the end of an era, it opens the way for a new cultural use that will honour Camden’s creative spirit and see this landmark site enter its next exciting chapter,” said a spokesperson from the development company Camden Town Xchange.

Screenings at the Camden Odeon will continue for the next month, with tickets starting at £5 on Mondays, and £7.26 at other times (£7.95 if you don’t sign up for an Odeon account).





