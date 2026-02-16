London Theatre Week is back for 2026 – and these are the best shows with discounted tickets up for grabs

In the most high-kicking, jazz-handsy sale of the year, London Theatre Week is back, merrily slashing prices on all of the biggest shows in the West End. Unlike a lot of sales which involve end-of-the-line racks of things which aren’t quite right (wrong colour, wrong size, all in all, not worth it) this beloved sale has almost achieved cult status amongst Londoners, as it delivers all the show-stopping performances just for a little less dosh.

This year is no exception, with plenty of bargains up for grabs across London’s West End plays and musicals. Whilst the name might imply you’ve got to squeeze this all in during one week, the sale itself actually runs until 8th March, with plenty of discounted tickets available well into April and May.

West End Institutions including Mamma Mia, Hamilton, Book of Mormon, Matilda, Wicked, Six, and The Lion King, are all part of Theatre Week 2026, with tickets starting at around £20. Also included in Theatre Week are fresh, relative newcomers like Devil Wears Prada (the musical), Hercules, Oh, Mary! Avenue Q, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, and Teeth n Smiles, starring Lucy Rebecca Taylor (aka. Self Esteem). Basically, you now have zero excuse to not soak up some glittering London culture.

It’s not just long-running shows like The Play that Goes Wrong, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Oliver! that are taking part in Theatre Week as a desperate attempt to keep selling tickets (they really don’t need to…), but a healthy stack of limited-run shows which are only in London’s West End for a couple of months. Shows like Mrs President starring Keala Settle are only running until 8th March at Charing Cross Theatre. A handful of the shows on offer aren’t even showing yet, like Teeth n' Smiles, which kicks off its three-month run on 13th March. Really, it’s just smart financial planning to snap up some tickets.

As well as an opportunity to finally book a show you’ve been meaning to see for ages, and being able to see plays with big names, Theatre Week is fantastic for exploring smaller shows not traditionally on your radar, without betting too much cash on it. It can often feel like a bit of a gamble seeing a show, worried that you’ve dropped £50+ on something you may not even enjoy, so Theatre Week is a bit of a showbiz-insurance hack to save some money without missing out. The easiest way to book tickets is through London Box Office website where you can browse all the tickets and pricing across all the available shows.

Shows included in Theatre Week:

Devil Wears Prada

Lion King

Hamilton

Mamma Mia

Back to the Future

Book of Mormon

Matilda

Hercules

Wicked

Six

Witness for the Prosecution

Oh, Mary!

Avenue Q

Teeth n Smiles

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Shows with big discounts running

Titanique (40% off)

Mousetrap (46% off)

Im sorry Prime Minister (52% off)

Play that Goes Wrong (54% off)

Kinky Boots (48% off)

My Neighbour Totoro (50% off)

Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (46% off)

Mrs. President (64% off)





