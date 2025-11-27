Camden could soon be the capital’s new filmmaking powerhouse
We have Hollywood at home
London already feels like a film set most days, one minute you're dodging a Deliveroo cyclist like it's Mad Max, the next you’re wandering through Soho pretending to be in a moody indie drama. But soon the capital could get an actual, purpose-built filmmaking neighbourhood as developers push forward plans for a massive new creative district in Kentish Town. Looks like Camden is getting its own mini-Hollywood.
Yoo Capital, the real-estate firm currently on a quest to rebuild half of London (Olympia, Shepherd’s Bush Market, that Shaftesbury Theatre-to-Soho-hotel transformation), has now submitted full plans to Camden Council for Camden Film Quarter: a £1 billion attempt to convert an industrial patch behind Kentish Town station into a world-class filmmaking hub.
11 film and TV studios, built vertically like a cinematic Jenga set so stages can stack upwards rather than sprawling outwards. New creative workspaces. Public parks. Education hubs for the National Film and Television School and the London Screen Academy. Plus, around 500 new homes, half of them classed as affordable, although we'll have to wait and see on that part.
Developers say it’ll be the UK’s first proper film studios district right in the city centre, designed to rival New York and LA. Which is convenient, because Camden already has the energy of both: a little gritty, a little glamorous, and full of people who look like they’re on their way to an audition, even when they're just nipping to the shops.
Some locals say the towers look “extreme”, others argue the blocks of flats have been “squeezed into” the site’s west corner, and one resident called placing social housing near a recycling centre “truly disgusting”. A local campaign group is also urging the council to extend the feedback window, with the current deadline set for the 14th of December.
If the council signs off, the project promises 1,370 jobs during construction and a new creative engine for the capital, one that could help future directors, animators and scriptwriters get their start without fleeing to Hertfordshire or pretending Dagenham is LA.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Small rooms, big beats: Why house parties still matter to London’s DJs
Where the music’s loud, the space is small, and the talent is huge
-
London is getting its first-ever Silence of the Lambs stage adaptation
Another classic gets on stage
-
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is taking on Juliet in the West End
A new West End romance begins
-
Annie Mac announces London residency of Before Midnight early doors club nights
Rave, sleep, repeat
-
London welcomes The Witcher in Concert as a 25-city European Tour is announced
From Rivia to Rotterdam
-
Sir Ian McKellen as Toto the dog and Jeremy Corbyn as the Wizard of Oz-lington: This might be London's most iconic Pantomime in history
Gandalf becomes a dog, Corbyn becomes a wizard. Standard panto stuff.
-
StarKid is bringing The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals to the West End
Back in the Big Smoke
-
Lorde confirmed as All Points East 2026 headliner – and she’s bringing a powerhouse line-up with her
A stellar line-up