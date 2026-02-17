J. Cole announces two huge O2 shows as he finally returns to London

It’s been nearly a decade since J. Cole last performed on British soil. This October, he’s making up for lost time, starting with two massive nights at London’s biggest indoor stage.

The North Carolina rapper has confirmed The Fall-Off Tour, his first solo headline run in five years and his first full global tour since 2017. At the centre of the UK leg? A pair of dates at The O2 Arena on October 19 and 20.

For London fans, that’s not just another arena booking. It’s a proper return.

Cole’s latest album, The Fall-Off, is an ambitious two-disc release (meaning you'll have further to scroll on your streamer of choice) that leans into autobiography and legacy, reflective in places, sharp in others, and clearly designed as a statement.

If previous tours are anything to go by, those tracks won’t just be performed, they’ll be dissected live. He’s never been the type to rely on spectacle alone. No endless backing tracks, no gimmicks. Just presence, control and that measured, almost conversational delivery that can quiet 20,000 people in seconds before riling them up shortly after.

The tour itself begins in North Carolina on July 11 before moving across the United States and into Europe in the autumn

Cole hasn’t headlined in the UK since the 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour in 2017. In London terms, that’s several music eras ago. Streaming has exploded, TikTok has minted a new generation of rap fans, and yet Cole’s core audience hasn’t shifted. If anything, it’s grown.

After London, the tour heads to 3Arena, then on to Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham, a full UK lap. But it’s the capital that gets first shout.

Two nights at The O2. Almost ten years later, with a new album that reads like a career checkpoint. There's no doubt this is a gig to get excited for when the tickets go on sale Friday.





