PLAYBOX social gaming bar is turning one – and it’s slashing every game to £1

PLAYBOX, the immersive social gaming spot tucked inside BOXPARK Croydon, is celebrating its first birthday the only way that makes sense: by dropping every single game to a quid.

For five days, from Thursday 26th February to Monday 2nd March, Londoners can take on pool, shuffleboard and electric darts for the price of a Freddo. It’s a full venue takeover rather than a polite anniversary nod, and if you’ve ever tried to book a table there on a Saturday night, you’ll know this won’t stay quiet for long.

PLAYBOX has spent the past year positioning itself as Croydon’s go-to for competitive nights out. Less “awkward drinks in the corner”, more “prove you’re better than your mates at something vaguely athletic”. The £1 drop feels like a thank-you and a flex rolled into one.

There are prizes on offer too. Across the anniversary run, the venue is launching its PLAYBOX Play-Offs, encouraging guests to submit their top scores to a live leaderboard. The reward? Golden ticket prizes and the chance to win an exclusive £350 PLAYBOX experience. Bragging rights included, obviously.

Things peak on Thursday, 26th February, when the main birthday event kicks off. Expect goodie bags, a proper cake-cutting moment, spin-the-wheel giveaways and boosted leaderboard prizes throughout the night. In other words: chaos, but organised.

Social gaming venues have become a London staple over the past few years. PLAYBOX has carved out its niche by keeping things simple with high-energy games, decent drinks and just enough competition to keep the group chat lively for a week afterwards.

You’ve got five days to prove you’re the best in your friendship group from the 26th of February to the 2nd of March.

