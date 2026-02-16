One of London’s major cycleways is about to get even bigger

It’s hard to think about London without thinking about people cycling – Lime Bikes, Forest Bikes, those little foldable bikes finance-dads hold in one hand as they sprint for a tube, still fully clad in lycra, helmet on. Whether you’re a die-hard freewheeler or firmly stick to TFL, chances are you’ve hopped on a bike at least once in the city. Now, the capital’s cycling routes are about to get even bigger.

Currently, London’s network of cycle paths and lanes spans a whopping 431km, which is actually longer than the London Underground. It’s a series of easy-to-navigate paths across the city which links everything from quiet boroughs all the way to major London landmarks.

The most recent (pending) upgrade is Cycleway 4, which runs between Tower Bridge and Greenwich. The cycle lane is set to be extended all the way to Woolwich, meaning anyone living in the area will have easy access to the lane. It will be a 12.5km stretch of continuous bike lane that will connect Deptford and Rotherhithe by 2027.

Cycling is definitely on the rise in the Big Smoke, as more and more Londoners are choosing to push the pedals. In fact, Londoners’ love for a cheeky cycle has seen a dramatic 43% increase in daily bike journeys in the last six years, according to the 2025 Travel for London report. This is partly thanks to the investment in TFL’s cycle network, which has jumped from 90km to 431km since 2019.

As well as the boost to the Tower Bridge – Greenwich cycleway, TFL is currently planning a further 95km of extensions and improvements across its networks, helping London reach its (rather ambitious) goal of achieving 1.6 million daily cycle journeys by 2030.





