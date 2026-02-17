Pitbull’s BST Hyde Park show will attempt a Guinness World Record

American Express presents BST Hyde Park has confirmed it will host an official Guinness World Records title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during Pitbull’s headline show on Friday, the 10th of July in London.

The idea was originally championed by Greg James on his Radio 1 Breakfast show. A long-time Pitbull fan, James called for the world record attempt as soon as the Hyde Park date was announced. Pitbull, clearly enjoying the chaos, texted him to say he was in.

“Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park,” Pitbull said in a statement. “Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives… Dale!”

If you’ve been anywhere near one of his recent UK shows, you’ll know this didn’t come out of nowhere. During his sold-out dates at The O2 Arena, thousands of fans turned up in bald caps, sunglasses and sharp suits in tribute to his unmistakable look. The trend went viral, with fans proudly dubbing themselves “The Bald E’s”.

Now, that fan-led movement is heading to its biggest stage yet: BST Hyde Park.

There are, of course, rules. Guinness stipulates that all participants must wear bald caps secured firmly on the head, with hair tucked under at the front and top (hair can hang out at the back), and everyone must be gathered together simultaneously for at least one minute.

Will Munford, adjudicator at Guinness World Records, confirmed officials will be on-site to make it all count.

Pitbull won’t be alone on the night either. Kesha joins as a special guest, with more acts still to be announced. Other BST Hyde Park 2026 headliners include Garth Brooks, Lewis Capaldi, Maroon 5 and Mumford & Sons.

Pitbull also headlines the inaugural Roundhay Festival in Leeds the week before, but let’s be honest, it’s hard to top thousands of Londoners voluntarily shaving their heads with latex.

If you’ve ever fancied being part of music history while dressed like a Miami nightclub owner, this might be your moment.

Final tickets for the 10th of July are on sale now. Bald cap not included.





