Grace Jones and Sophie Ellis-Bextor gig fills out epic Crystal Palace summer concert lineup

It’s going to be a busy summer for South London in music, with a new gig just announced for Crystal Palace Bowl headlined by Grace Jones on July 31st.

The concert will also see Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Soul II Soul perform, among other "to be announced" acts. But this issn’t quite a full-on day festival, with doors opening at 5pm and a 10:30pm curfew.

It’s the second Crystal Palace Bowl concert announced within the last few days, following Gary Numan’s August 6th show. He will be supported by Marc Almond — playing Soft Cell songs as well as some of his solo stuff — and Ladytron.

Both gigs’ tickets go on presale from 10am on February 19th, while general sale starts at 10am on February 20th. You can register for presale access from the Live Nation website.

These are the third and fourth gigs announced for Crystal Palace Bowl this summer. You can already get tickets for Gospel Garden on Sunday 2nd August, featuring Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more. Or for the double-headliner Bastille & The Wombats gig on August 13th.

Pricing for Gary Numan and Grace Jones tickets has not been announced yet, but those other concerts cost £61.60 before additional fees.

Crystal Palace Bowl concerts are the smaller scale counterparts to those in the venue dubbed "Crystal Palace Park", which is simply in another area of the park itself.

This year there’s a run of five Crystal Palace Park gigs, which begins a way before the Crystal Palace Bowl series, starting in June. Here’s the rundown:

June 26th: Two Door Cinema Club

June 27th: Kneecap

June 28th: The Offspring

July 3rd: Snow Patrol + Rag’n’Bone Man

July 4th: Alanis Morissette

Catch the entire Park'n'Bowl concert run and you’ll have had quite a decent retro run covering the 1980s to the 2000s. Well, and Kneecap.

Grace Jones last played in London at Crystal Palace’s own South Facing concert series, on July 26th 2024. That run of gigs was far more expansive than what we’re getting — so far — in 2026, with 10 days of gigs including performances from Future Islands, The Roots and Yussuf Dayes. But, hey, it's still a packed 2026 summer schedule.





