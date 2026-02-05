Sky Cinema renews Vue partnership — and it means free cinema tickets every month

Going to the cinema isn’t exactly cheap these days, so anything that knocks a few quid off a trip to the big screen is worth clocking. Good news, then, if you’re a Sky Cinema customer, because a deal with Vue is sticking around, and it means you can grab two free cinema tickets every month.

The partnership between Sky and Vue has been renewed for customers across the UK and Ireland, giving subscribers a regular excuse to swap the sofa for a proper cinema seat without paying extra.

The offer applies to all current and new Sky Cinema customers, and covers standard 2D screenings at Vue venues from Sunday through Thursday. So while you won’t be using it for Friday night blockbuster chaos, it’s ideal if you’re into quieter midweek or weekend daytime screenings.

Sky Cinema customers can claim two Vue ticket codes every month through the MySky app. Once claimed, those codes can be used when booking tickets online or in person at Vue cinemas.

There is a small catch: the codes reset monthly and expire at the end of each calendar month, so you can’t hoard them for a massive film binge or movie marathon later in the year.

"Wuthering Heights" | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

For anyone who isn’t already signed up, the tickets are bundled into a Sky Cinema subscription, which also includes access to Sky Original films, major studio releases and Paramount+ content.

Cinema chains have been leaning harder into partnerships and premium upgrades to lure audiences back through the doors, and Vue has spent the past few years rolling out bigger screens and upgraded seating across its UK sites.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Vue founder and CEO Tim Richards, the continued partnership is designed to give Sky customers more reasons to experience films on the big screen, particularly with a busy slate of releases arriving this year and next.

Meanwhile, Sky says the move is about giving subscribers more flexibility in how they watch new releases, whether that’s at home or in cinemas.

Either way, if you’re already paying for Sky Cinema, it’s essentially two free film trips a month that you might as well take advantage of.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



