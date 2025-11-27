From festive rooftops to pyjama parties: These are the best Christmas cinema screenings

Aside from being able to serve any alcohol warm and deem it ‘mulled’, one of the best things about Christmas has to be indulging in Christmas Films. Whilst new offerings from the likes of Prime and Netflix are always welcome, nothing really beats the Christmas Classics. After all, tis the season to veg in front of the telly, twinkly lights on, a bucket of individually-wrapped chocolates resting on your lap. And whilst the indoor festive binge watch is always enjoyable (at least, until your fourth film and sixth unbelievable plot line), you might want to make it more of an occasion and level up to the big screen.

Luckily for us, a series of London cinemas are hosting special screenings of your favourite Christmas movies all through the season. From rooftop to underground bar, these are our favourite spots to snuggle up in front of a big screen this Christmas.

1. JOIA Rooftop cinema, Battersea

JOIA is a swanky restaurant located in Battersea’s iconic power station, and has served up thousands of cocktails and dinners to people who have photographed them before tucking in since they opened. For Christmas, its rooftop film nights have returned, showing classics like The Holiday, Love Actually and more. Have dinner downstairs then pop up for a cosy Christmas activity, complete with nougat popcorn, looking out over the twinkle of the city.

Find out more here

2. Hot tub cinema boat, Canary Wharf

(Image credit: Skuna)

If you’re looking for something a little less mainstream a little more aquatic, check out Skuna’s hot tub boat cinema. You have the Everyman on the Canal in summer, and Skuna hot tub boat in winter (although, they’re not the same people FYI). This might be the most unique Christmas cinemas, where you’ll enjoy your very own heated tub and float as you film-watch. All your belongings will be safely stowed whilst you soak up the experience - and the views over a nighttime Canary Wharf skyline. Across December, they will be switching between showing two classics: Elf and Home Alone. Tickets are £39 per person, including a film ticket, cosy robe, hot tub access, and changing rooms.

Find out more here

3. Backyard Cinema, London Bridge

(Image credit: Backyard Cinema)

Backyard Cinema promises to bring the spectacle and style of the West End into its cinema and with a cinema in an enchanted forest with a snow before every screening, as well as Christmas Caberet, carols, and more, it doesn’t fall short on its promise. It really is the way to kickstart your Christmas in style - and for £26.50 a ticket it’s definitely a bargain. Imagine if you fused Christmas at Kew Gardens with London’s West End and added in some cinematic panash and that’s pretty much what you’ve got at Backyard Cinema.

Find out more here

4. Silent Pool Secret Cinema, Soho

(Image credit: Silent Pool Gin)

Gin makers Silent Pool have created the ultimate Christmas experience, taking over a secret Soho spot (okay, 15 Bateman Street, W1D 3AQ) to explore a range of gifts, martini masterclasses, martini hour in a hidden speakeasy, and the crowning jewel, a Secret Cinema showing The Holiday - which incidentally (or, you know, definitely on purpose) has a lot of scenes filmed minutes from their distillery in the Surrey Hills. Tickets are £35 and that includes a welcome G&T and popcorn, plus access to the Christmas Gift Shop. It’s also worth exploring their £10 Christmas Experience which includes a cocktail, a £5 voucher to redeem in the Gift Shop (so, by this point you’ve already made your money back), access to the Countryside Lounge, and an immersive experience in the Wishes Room which promises daily gift surprises.

Find out more here

5. In Concert at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

(Image credit: Eventim)

Rounding off with a seriously special one, you can’t get more of a spectacle than a full orchestra, right? In Concert is showing beloved Nancy Meyers special The Holiday with a live orchestra this festive season, the last stop on the show’s UK tour. It’s a much more immersive and goose-bump-inducing way to watch a holiday favourite than your usual one person with a laptop on their knees.

Buy tickets here

6. Prince Charles Cinema Pyjama Party, Leicester Square

(Image credit: Prince Charles Cinema)

Finally, a grown up excuse to stay up all night, watching films, waiting popcorn, and having a genuine pyjama party. Cult cinema Prince Charles in Leciester Square is throwing the ultimate Christmas movie marathon with the Muppet Christmas Carol, Elf, Home Alone, Gremlins, and Die Hard. It starts at 11.15 (so maybe do have that extra coffee at 4pm) and the in-house bar is open till 2am - so grab your mates, don the Christmas pyjamas, and party.

Book tickets here

7. Rivoli Ballroom, Honour Oak

(Image credit: Rivoli Ballroom)

If watching with a fully-blown live orchestra didn’t add enough flair to your festivities, then perhaps watching a film in an actual Ballroom will do the truck. Crofton Park Pictures is hosting a pop up cinema in the ballroom three nights every month and for Christmas, they’re showing Christmas faves over 21st and 22nd. It’s one of the only 50s ballrooms left which is so stunning it deserves a visit at least once in your London lifespan, so why not make it a festive one?

Buy tickets here

8. Arzner Cinema, Bermondsey

London’s only LGBTQ+ cinema, Arzner deserves a shout out all year round. For Christmas, the queer local is throwing a Ho-Ho-Horror special where double-bills of horror classics are shown - and it’s just £15 for both. Whether it’s a blood-soaked sleigh ride or a zombie apocalypse, there are some cult classics and indie bangers which will definitely tickle your pickle.

Find out more here





