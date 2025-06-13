Mel Brooks confirms Spaceballs 2 movie, with a huge casting surprise

Movie icon Mel Brooks has announced a sequel to cult Star Wars parody movie Spaceballs is coming in 2027.

Brooks posted a video on YouTube, which listed all the movie series that have had countless sequels over the years since the original Spaceball’s 1987 release, before announcing the new project.

“After 40 years, we asked what the fans want,” Brooks said. “But instead we’re making this movie.”

Spaceballs 2 | Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Spaceballs 2 is due in 2027 — in cinemas — which will indeed mean it will arrive 40 years after the first movie.

Members of the original cast are set to return, including Rick Moranis, who officially retired from acting in the 1990s, and Bill Pullman. Mel Brooks will feature in the Spaceballs sequel too, despite being only days away from his 99th birthday as we write this. A true comedy legend.

Spaceballs 2 will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, who previously directed Strays and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. And the script is written by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez — known for their work on Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, The Tick and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — alongside Josh Gad. Yep, the Josh Gad who played Olaf in Frozen.

Thankfully, there’s been no talk of John Candy being resurrected in AI form for this sequel.

Spaceballs 2 is also not alone in bringing back the once-prolific film genre, the pop culture-skewering parody.

Scary Movie 6 is due in cinemas on June 12th, 2026, with series creator Keenen Ivory Wayans still at the helm.

Is there something in the water? As the Spaceballs teaser effortlessly highlights, pop culture is certainly ripe for a-skewering at present, with exec-powered cynicism seeping out of every pore of the ailing Marvel and Star Wars franchises, and reanimated remakes draining some of the life out of cinema.

And that’s before we even get onto how the power of streaming services has affected things.

The Spaceballs sequel is due out in 2027, by which time Mel Brooks will be well past his 100th birthday. It is being made by Amazon's MGM Studios, suggesting it will eventually be a Prime Video movie, where you can currently catch the original Spaceballs.