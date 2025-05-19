SNL Film announces cast for new sport comedy, Olde Boys

SNL Film has unveiled the cast and creatives behind new sport comedy Olde Boys. It will be written and directed by Nick Wilkinson, who will also serve as a producer alongside Lisa G. Black.

The film follows the story of Mike Giordano - a small town lawyer and amateur football striker whose over-50s team is falling apart. This all starts to change after - in a desperate attempt to resuscitate the team - he enters them into the World Masters tournament in England with the help of his teenage daughter and coach Frankie.





Tuc Watkins will be taking in the role of Mike Giordano - football frontman and scheming dreamer. Joining him will be Guy Nardulli who plays Nuco Tavakoli, the prankster playmaker who is always up for a little risk, and Jay Huguley, who will be playing Rob Mason, the gruff team captain. Also confirmed is Ray Fearon who will be taking on Travis Richards, the rock-star MVP of the team.





No other casting has been announced yet, although Cailey Fleming is rumoured to be in talks to play Frankie Giordano - Mike’s daughter and the core of the heartwarming film itself. Shanley Caswell and August Diehl are also apparently in casting talks. The film begins principal photography in September 2025 both in the UK and the US, so it likely won’t be long until we hear more.





Think Tag, think Ted Lasso, think Fisherman’s Friends - Olde Boys will be a classic feel-good, heart-warming and funny film about friendships, ageing, love, and challenge - all the ingredients for a good Friday night classic.





Writer and director Wilkinson said: “ ‘Olde Boys’ is a story I’ve lived and loved — about friendship, reinvention, and the beauty of the game. This film celebrates that timeless feeling of still being young at heart, no matter what your knees tell you.”





Olde Boys is currently set to premiere in 2026 and coincide with the FIFA World Cup.







Main image credit: Amy Sussman, JC Olivera, and Dave Bennett via Getty