Production has begun on Ted Lasso season 4 – and they've given everyone a sneak peek
Fans of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso can finally dust off their "Believe" signs! After what felt like an eternity (and a season three finale that left us all reaching for the tissues), the beloved series has officially begun production on its fourth season.
It seems our favourite perpetually optimistic coach, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), is facing his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team.
Apple TV+ has released a sneak peek, showing Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) gathered at what appears to be an American diner. The accompanying caption, "We’re not in Richmond anymore," playfully hints at a significant change of scenery.
Ted, having seemingly returned to his Kansas roots to coach his son's team, is clearly being lured back across the pond. Perhaps Rebecca sent a carrier pigeon with an irresistible offer of biscuits.
We’re not in Richmond anymore.#TedLasso Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/xX0LaqofBBJuly 21, 2025
While initial filming is happening in Sudeikis's hometown of Kansas City, production will eventually shift to London. The official synopsis confirms Ted's return to AFC Richmond, and the new mission: "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would." We can only imagine the hilarious mishaps and heartwarming triumphs that await.
Returning alongside the quartet are Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent, presumably still grunting his way through life) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard, likely still offering enigmatic wisdom).
However, there's a new face for Henry Lasso, with Grant Feely taking over the role from Gus Turner. And new cast members like Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, and Faye Marsay are joining the Richmond family – let's hope they're ready for Ted's folksy charm and Rebecca's withering glances.
Season 4 has begun filming now, with the show set to arrive on AppleTV+ sometime next year, although we don't have a set date yet...
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
