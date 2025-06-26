A sequel to The Social Network is officially in the works

There were many things that had the world in a chokehold during 2010 - Katy Perry’s single California Gurls, Lady Gaga’s meat dress, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part One was out. What else? The smash-hit film The Social Network gripping audiences and Facebook Mums across the world. And now, we’re getting a sequel.



According to Deadline , after teasing a potential sequel, Aaron Sorkin has finally found an angle to tackle for a part two. Apparently, it’s not a sequel sequel per se, but a follow-up to the original movie, exploring the effect that the biggest social media platform has had on the world.

The new film is being developed by Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin, and Stuart Besser is producing.

If you can cast your mind back to 2010 (think Just Dance, skinny jeans, ballet pumps), The Social Network was a huge hit, earning $226 million at the global box office, and was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. The original film was based on Ben Mezrich’s book, The Accidental Billionaires, and followed the founding of social platform Facebook.

Sorkin’s screenplay for the new film is set to explore the story behind the Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files by Jeff Horowitz - a series of explosive articles published in October 2021, which looked at and exposed the harm and effects caused by the social media giant.

Sorkin reportedly wanted to work on a follow-up for a while but struggled to find the right inspiration and hook (sounds familiar…) He found new inspiration following the events of January 6th 2020, when the U.S Capitol was attacked, which Sorkin believed Facebook had some involvement in.

Sorkin will be donning the director’s cap as well as writing the screenplay, taking over the reins from David Fincher, who directed the previous film. A production date is yet to be set, but it probably won’t be long until new details about the creative team get announced.

Will the original cast return? It’s hard to say for certain, but we’d be surprised if they managed to make a film about Zuckerberg without the OG Zuckerberg actor (Jesse Eisenberg) featuring at least a little.