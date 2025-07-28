BBC and ITV to share Women's World Cup 2027 coverage
Countdown to Brazil
Football fans across the UK can breathe a collective sigh of relief as the BBC and ITV have once again joined forces to secure the broadcasting rights for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. This means the biggest tournament in women's football will remain gloriously free-to-air, ensuring no one misses out on the drama, the goals, and the inevitable "did you see that?!" moments.
In a move that proves sharing is caring, the broadcasters will divvy up the group and knockout stage matches, with both showing the final. So, whether you're a BBC binge-watcher or an ITV devotee, your viewing habits are safe.
Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, noted, "Extending our partnership with Fifa alongside ITV ensures that the drama and spectacle of the Women's World Cup remains free-to-air." He added, with perhaps a twinkle in his eye, that BBC Sport has been a "longstanding champion of women's football, helping to elevate the game to where it is today – a sport experiencing unprecedented growth."
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, equally enthusiastic, declared, "The Fifa Women's World Cup 2027 is sure to be another standout tournament and we look forward to continuing our relationship with both Fifa and the BBC." It's a partnership so harmonious, it could almost make you believe in football fairytales.
The 32-team tournament kicks off on June 24, 2027, and concludes on July 27. Spain, the current world champions, will be looking to defend their title, while the Lionesses will be aiming to go one step further this time, having just won the Euros for a second consecutive tournament.
So, get ready to clear your calendars, stock up on snacks, and prepare for a month of thrilling football. With the BBC and ITV on board, UK audiences are in for a treat keeping football accessible and inclusive.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
