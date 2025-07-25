Netflix just added Adam Sandler's hugely anticipated comedy sequel

Netflix has just dropped Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel golf fans have been hacking away at for nearly three decades. Adam Sandler returns as the hot-headed golf legend, proving you can take the man out of the hockey rink, but you can't take the hockey swing out of the man.

Now a grizzled golf veteran with a grudge against retirement (who knew golf had grudges?), Happy is reluctantly dragged back onto the green. His mission? To shut down a cocky new player who hasn't learned that taunting Happy Gilmore is a one-way ticket to a golf ball to the forehead.

With his signature slapshot swing back in action, Happy teams up with an unlikely new caddie who, if you’ve not yet seen who it is, will no doubt spawn some laughs.

The film reunites Sandler with Christopher McDonald as the ever-smug Shooter McGavin, now running a high-stakes golf league. Julie Bowen also returns as Virginia Venit, now a TV sports producer tasked with covering Happy’s inevitable chaos. What’s best, though, is that the reviews are already out, and whilst admittedly they're a bit mixed , it also sounds like if you loved the original, this will be for you.

As the film has only just been released, it still hasn’t got a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, but some reviews are already live, including CinemaBlend, which gave the film four stars, saying “Overall, Happy Gilmore 2 is a total joy, and one deserving of another gold jacket. And after this, I'd trust Adam Sandler and company to bring sequels to more of his catalogue. I guess I've found a new happy place.”

The Hollywood Reporter seem to sum up perfectly how this film will be received by the wider audience in the headline alone, stating “Adam Sandler’s Netflix sequel is terrible — and fans will love it.” Before concluding the review with “Other than a running gag revolving around Happy’s use of every possible object as a liquor container, the film’s main humor involves people being painfully hit by golf balls. By the time the movie ends and you’ve been assaulted by one tired gag after another, you’ll know exactly how they feel.”

It sounds as though no surprises are going to be delivered here, but after nearly 30 years of waiting, sometimes you just want some harmless, silly fun, and Happy Gilmore 2 should deliver that in abundance. Now it’s finally arrived on Netflix.