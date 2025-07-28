Star Trek's future outlined in 3 teaser trailers, including Starfleet Academy

San Diego Comic-Con took place over the weekend, and gave us a glimpse at what’s coming ahead in the world of Star Trek.

The major eyebrow-raiser is a first-look trailer for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, a new show due in 2026.

Despite being two minutes long, we don’t think this is a trailer that will spoil any series plot points. Give it a look:

First Look Teaser | Star Trek: Starfleet Academy - YouTube Watch On

Instead, the “first look teaser” is more about conjuring the kind of vibe you can expect from the show, which has more of a YA flavour than Star Trek fans may be accustomed to.

As the title suggests, it will follow cadets as they make their way through the academy.

“They will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself,” reads the official line on the show.

The cast isn’t exclusively made up of young aspiring Star Fleet captains, though. Holly Hunter plays Captain Nahla Ake, who is chancellor of the academy. Tig Notaro returns as Jett Reno, Trek veteran Robert Picardo plays The Doctor, while Paul Giamatti plays a Klingon villain, Nus Braka.

We hear him whistling the theme tune to the original Star Trek show while, it would appear, boarding a federation vessel.

The first episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy are due to arrive on Paramount Plus in “early 2026.”

Star Trek: Khan

Next up is something a little different. Star Trek: Khan is an upcoming podcast series that will act as a sort-of prequel to classic 1982 film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

It’s the story of how Khan became the villain he is in that story, charting his “descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain.”

Official Trailer | Star Trek: Khan - YouTube Watch On

Star Trek: Khan has a pretty starry cast. Naveen Andrews plays Khan, Wrenn Schmidt is Lieutenant Marla McGivers, while Star Trek veterans Tim Russ and George Takei return to reprise their roles as Tuvok and Sulu.

It’s a nine-episode series, and episodes will drop one-a-week from September 8th, Star Trek day, until November 3rd.

Star Trek: Khan is written by Kristen Beyer and David Mack, whose collective list of authored Star Trek novels and comics is longer than your arm. This one should be worth a listen for Trek fans.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4

Finally, San Diego Comic-Con also gave us a brief teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4. Ansom Mount gets Muppet-ified for the brief trailer. And there’s more to it than just a sub-one-minute gag.

Season 4 Sneak Peek | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | SDCC 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Season 4 will feature a full puppet episode, with character creations from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. And it will be directed by Jordan Canning, who directed episodes of the Fraggle Rock reboot Back to the Rock — as well as a couple of previous Strange New Worlds episodes from seasons 2 and 3.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is pencilled in for an as-yet unspecified 2026 release date, while the fifth and final season has already been greenlit.