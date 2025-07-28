Peacemaker season 2 trailer is all about inter-dimensional travel

DC has dropped a new trailer for Peacemaker season 2, following a panel at San Diego Comic Con 2025.

The new eight-episode season will come out on August 21 in the US through HBO Max, and on August 22 on Sky Max for UK viewers.

Season 2 sees Peacemaker’s Chris Smith indulge in a bit of inter-dimensional travel, finding a world that appears to be better than his own.

“When I watch the trailer, what I see is someone going through a little bit of a rough patch in life, and thinks the grass might be greener on the other side. And that’s a journey that many of us can relate to,” star John Cena said during a Comic Con panel.

While we don’t get an extensive look at it in the trailer, season 2 sees John Cena play multiple versions of Peacemaker, from different dimensions. At some point, he even fights himself.

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

This may seem familiar if you’ve seen the other big recent DC release, Superman. It made a lot of the “pocket universe” concept as a plot device.

James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly the pocket universe idea is central to a wider thread running through his new version of DC.

“You'll see in Peacemaker, too... It's just Lex [Luthor]'s version is much jankier than the one in Peacemaker. The one in Peacemaker works better. What the whole season of Peacemaker revolves around is that,” said Gunn earlier this month.

But Peacemaker’s use of it is going to be a bit more focused, by the sounds of it.

“I think of Peacemaker as more of a high-concept story about one other world. It's more akin to Philip Roth's The Counterlife than it is to the third Spider-Man movie,” said Gunn.

The trailer also sets up Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. as Peacemaker’s series antagonist, whose son Peacemaker killed in The Suicide Squad movie from 2021. Judomaster will return too.

DC's next big release we have a date for, following Peacemaker season 2, is the Supergirl movie. It's due in cinemas on June 26th, 2026.