The world’s first board game beer is launching in the UK – and it brings a modern fave to the pub table

Christmas time, mistletoe and mulled wine, overeating and barely knowing what day it is, and argument-fuelled board games which break familial bonds and scare off new partners. In the same Christmassy spirit, Salt Beer Factory has teamed up with Big Potato Games to release a new IPA inspired by one of its beloved games.

SALT Factory Herd Mentality 4.5% India Pale Lager £2.50 at saltbeerfactory.co.uk

Salt Beer Factory, an independent brewery hailing from Yorkshire, has created a new beer inspired by Big Potato Games’ hugely popular Herd Mentality, brewed with Citra hops, which offers a clean profile with subtle hints of stone fruit and blackcurrant. And what’s a pint without a good game to go alongside it? Well, probably a stalled conversation about the Premier League and Chelsea’s chances this year (spoiler: not good).

So this is likely an improvement. Every can of Salt Beer Factory’s Herd Mentality beer will include a free digital mini version of Herd Mentality, accessed via QR code, so you can crack open a beer, whip out your phone and get straight down to the game.

You can buy the Herd Mentality Indian Pale Ale via SALT’s online shop, and are retailing for £2.50 per can.

What’s next in this type of collab? Maybe 2026 will bring Margs and Monopoly Deal? Pina Coladas and Pass the Pigs? Either way, sounds like a duo to rival Batman and Robin.





