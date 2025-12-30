The world’s first board game beer is launching in the UK – and it brings a modern fave to the pub table
Moovellous
Christmas time, mistletoe and mulled wine, overeating and barely knowing what day it is, and argument-fuelled board games which break familial bonds and scare off new partners. In the same Christmassy spirit, Salt Beer Factory has teamed up with Big Potato Games to release a new IPA inspired by one of its beloved games.
Salt Beer Factory, an independent brewery hailing from Yorkshire, has created a new beer inspired by Big Potato Games’ hugely popular Herd Mentality, brewed with Citra hops, which offers a clean profile with subtle hints of stone fruit and blackcurrant. And what’s a pint without a good game to go alongside it? Well, probably a stalled conversation about the Premier League and Chelsea’s chances this year (spoiler: not good).
So this is likely an improvement. Every can of Salt Beer Factory’s Herd Mentality beer will include a free digital mini version of Herd Mentality, accessed via QR code, so you can crack open a beer, whip out your phone and get straight down to the game.
You can buy the Herd Mentality Indian Pale Ale via SALT’s online shop, and are retailing for £2.50 per can.
What’s next in this type of collab? Maybe 2026 will bring Margs and Monopoly Deal? Pina Coladas and Pass the Pigs? Either way, sounds like a duo to rival Batman and Robin.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
