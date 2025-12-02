The world’s smallest pub has just opened in London - and it only fits three punters at once

Ever felt like a pub’s just not big enough as you slide through back-to-back bodies in the pilgrimage from the bar to your table? It’s a common experience across the UK, and never put to the test more than on a Thursday evening when the whole of London descends to their nearest boozer.

London’s newest watering hole may just take the crown for the most petite pub for sinking a snug schooner. Three Jingle Bells in Southwark’s Flat Iron Square can fit just one bartender and three guests at a time, making it London - and the world’s - smallest pub. That doesn’t mean it’s about to scrimp on quality, though, with two beers on tap, both from London’s own Camden Town Brewery.

Rather than queuing up in a viral-TikTok-sandwich-spot fashion, the 8ft squared spot can be booked in advance. You can book a 45-minute slot for yourself and two others from Thursday to Saturday, although there is a £10 holding fee per person, so definitely pick your mates who always show up.

If you don’t quite manage to cinch a spot, you won’t have to venture too far as the pub itself is situated at the end of Flat Iron Square’s larger bar, and definitely falls under the banner of Christmas decorations (just one that’s been taken a little more seriously than your slightly droopy holly sprig on the door). It’s the stable to the inn of Flat Iron Square’s bar, and a cherry on top of their Yuletide Yard.

The Yuletide Yard has been kitted out from Christmas tree to mistletoe as part of its festive transformation, complete with a bar serving up bespoke Christmas-themed cocktails, including a Cinnamon Bun Espresso Martini, a Winter Berry Martini, and a Jameson Irish Coffee. Plus, there will be a roster of Christmas-themed entertainment like a Michael Bublé tribute act, karaoke, DJs, and speed quizzing sessions - which are definitely helped with a glug of festive martini. There will also be a range of festive foodie bits on offer, including a pork and fennel sausage pizza and a Greek Christmas wrap, amongst a whole menu of others.

The tiny Three Jingle Pub will be open until December 22 in Flat Iron Square, 45 Southwark St.





