Welcome to Whisky is back returning with 250+ drams and zero snobbery

Whisky can have a bit of a reputation problem. For every friendly dram shared at the pub, there’s still that lingering image of hushed tasting rooms, complicated jargon and people arguing about peat like it’s a personality trait. Thankfully, Welcome to Whisky is back in London with one very clear mission: make whisky fun again, and maybe even approachable.

Returning after a strong debut last year, the event is once again landing at Glaziers Hall on the Southbank, running across two sessions on 27 and 28 February. More than 250 whiskies from over 40 global producers will be poured across the weekend, giving newcomers and seasoned fans alike plenty of excuses to expand their palate without feeling like they’ve accidentally walked into an exam.

We popped along to last year’s show and can confirm it delivered. We learned a surprising amount about how whisky is made and how to actually taste it properly, while getting stuck into some genuinely exciting pours you don’t usually stumble across at your local. Also worth a very specific shout-out to the frankly enormous Scotch eggs on offer, proof that whisky events understand that good drams deserve serious snack support.

Last year’s event drew over 700 visitors and quietly helped shake up expectations around whisky audiences, with women making up nearly a third of attendees. The idea is simple: swap intimidation for curiosity and give people a chance to discover what they actually like, rather than what they feel they’re supposed to like.

The 2026 line-up mixes heavyweight whisky names with emerging distillers and independent bottlers. Familiar Scottish icons, including Lagavulin, Talisker and Highland Park, will sit alongside producers closer to home like The English Whisky Co., while brands including Douglas Laing & Co, Glenallachie and The Heart Cut will showcase upcoming and exclusive releases.

Education remains a major focus across the weekend, with talks, demonstrations and masterclasses led by industry experts, including Bushmills UK ambassador Janice Snowden. There’s also the return of The Heart Cut’s Half + Heart pairing experience, which matches whisky with low-ABV beer, an unconventional but surprisingly accessible way to explore flavour.

For anyone still feeling unsure where to start, dedicated 101 stands and an ‘Ask Us’ counter will be dotted throughout the venue, offering advice, recommendations and reassurance that there are no wrong answers when it comes to taste.

Tickets are available now, starting from £50, with talks and demonstrations also available for booking.

