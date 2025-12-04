A fountain pouring free Peroni Nastro Azzuro is landing on London’s South Bank

A swimming pool full of Lemonade, a bath full of wine, a fountain full of beer - all dreams we’ve had at some point, and woken up with a hint of disappointment when you realise they won’t actually exist. Now, however, that could be a thing of the past (and not limited to your subconscious) as Peroni Nastro Azzuro is serving up something seriously special: an actual beer fountain.

Not just a fountain, but a wonder tap that turns water into beer - yup, we’re not sure how either (okay, it’s an artistic interpretation designed to create the illusion of water into beer using an innovative dispense system within the structure. But, it’s still pretty darn magical). In true festive spirit, Peroni is bringing a taste of Italy to London’s South Bank - not only a classically stunning Italian feat of engineering and sculpting, but a spot where you can enjoy a complimentary Peroni beer served straight from under the tap - no over-the-shoulder-pennies required.

(Image credit: Peroni Nastro Azzurro)

The magical fountain - La Fontana Di Peroni - will be popping up at South Bank’s Observation Point on December 10th until 14th, between midday and 8pm. Obviously, you’ll still have to be 18+ to access your free festive tipple - even with Christmas wishes and all.

As well as enjoying a complimentary beer from Peroni, you’ll be able to soak up breathtaking views across London. As much as you might enjoy the whole British tradition of standing outside in the cold whilst sipping a pint, you *can * settle down in the cosy seating area near the fountain. Whether you’re heading for a festive wander through the markets, doing some shopping, or just passing through, join Peroni Nastro Azzuro’s festive cheer - and literally make one of your (slightly weird) dreams come true. Stocks are limited, though, so maybe pop down sooner rather than later.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



