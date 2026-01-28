Wetherspoons London beer festival kicks off today - all the beers on tap listed

Wetherspoons may not be the obvious choice of venue for a real ale purist, but we can’t deny the list of beers on its latest beer festival looks pretty healthy.

Spoons pubs in London and the “surrounding areas” are getting a mini beer festival that begins today, January 28th, and runs through until February 8th.

Unlike many beer festivals, this one is compact enough that you could potentially try the lot over those couple of weeks.

There are 12 pulled pints, and three cans, on offer. Here’s the full list, in ascending ABV:

Siren Tempo ale (3.8%)

Portobello New Who? ale (3.9%)

Three Acres Ruby Porter (4.2%)

Winder & Eton Storm stout (4.2%)

Made Squirrel Amberillo amber ale (4.5%)

Redemption West Coast ale (4.5%)

Sambrook’s Wit’s End ale (4.7%)

Wimbledon Hounds of Helles dunkel beer (4.8%)

Southwark Biscuit Town Porter (5.0%)

Signature Backstage IPA (5.2%)

Twickenham Starry Night ESB (5.4%)

Burning Sky Aurora Australis ale (5.6%)

Festival cans include the 4.6% Oakham Citra, the 5.0% Siren Paloma Gose and the particularly punchy 7.5% Growling Dog Tropical IPA.

If you want to learn more about their tasting notes, check out the festival brochure, available in PDF form and, most likely, on a bit of paper in actual Wetherspoons pubs.

In the usual fashion, you’ll likely only find a selection of these beers on tap at any one time in your local Wetherspoons. But in the phone app you can hunt down particular tipples using the Ale Finder feature.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pricing for pints will naturally vary by location, but in the further reaches of London’s outskirts you’ll find festival pints starting at £1.99. That rises to £4.89 in the priciest of Wetherspoons locations, like the Kings Cross and Waterloo train station pubs.

Not going to be around London for this beer festival window? A more expansive, and perhaps even more interesting, festival kicks off on March 4th. It will feature 28 festival beers from “overseas brewers” including outfits from “Brazil, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the USA.” That festival runs until March 15th.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



