The Macallan's new James Bond whisky celebrates Diamonds Are Forever with a 55th anniversary dram

The Macallan is returning to the world of 007 with a new limited-edition single malt, created to mark 55 years since Diamonds Are Forever first hit cinemas.

Creatively titled The Macallan Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release, the whisky continues the brand’s ongoing collaboration with James Bond — back in 2022 it put a bottle out to mark the 60th anniversary of the franchise's first film, Dr No.. This time, the focus is on Bond’s connoisseur streak, specifically his knowledge of sherry and red wine, with the whisky’s make-up drawing direct inspiration from the film.

Crafted by The Macallan Whisky Maker Russell Greig, the expression was distilled in 2007 and matured for 18 years. It’s built around a mix of bespoke hybrid casks, combining sherry-seasoned European and American oak with an unusual addition: American oak casks previously used to mature red wine. The result is designed to reflect the film’s sense of misdirection and duality, where appearances can be deceptive, but detail is everything.

On the nose, expect polished oak, vanilla and dried fruits, while the palate opens with caramel and cocoa-dusted truffles, layered with fruit-led complexity and a subtle hint of nutmeg. It’s bottled at 45.5% ABV, with its natural colour nodding to the red and orange Aztec sandstone of the Nevada desert, a key location in the film.

Design-wise, the bottle and presentation case lean heavily into Bond iconography. Drawing from original production artwork held in the official Bond archives, details reference everything from the laser-beam satellite to the film’s opening title sequence, offering a behind-the-scenes feel rather than a simple logo drop.

Speaking about the release, Greig said the whisky “may appear dark and mysterious, yet on the palate it surprises with elegance and lightness,” describing it as a layered reflection of the film’s twists and turns.

The Macallan Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release will be available exclusively via ballot on the website, The Macallan Estate Boutique and Heathrow Airport from 3rd to 17th February 2026, before landing at selected UK retailers including Harrods, Selfridges, The Whisky Shop, Master of Malt and Amazon from 5th March 2026. It’s priced at £600 RRP.

