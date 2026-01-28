A new Guinness kebab is officially launching in London – just in time for the Six Nations

There has been a lot of Guinness hype in recent years, thanks to a combination of white-shirt wearing young men at The Devonshire, Dua Lipa, splitting the G, and Netflix’s House of Guinness. And the hype isn’t going anywhere other than the pub. With the Six Nations rugby about to kick off for another year, BOX sports bars have introduced their own tribute to the black stuff.

Nothing goes with a couple (8+) pints than a slightly tipsy kebab afterwards, right? BOX has elevated your usual order and created the world's first official Guinness kebab – and yes, it has even been designed to look exactly like a pint.

(Image credit: BOX)

Served in a black Guinness-resembling outer wrapper and looking scarily similar to the real thing, the official Guinness kebab is a limited edition beef kofta that’s set to be as tasty as it is whacky. The beef which forms the main part of the kebab is marinated in Guinness, not only as a tribute to its style icon, but to give a deep, rich flavour. It’s then wrapped in a handmade flatbread, drizzled with a sticky homemade Guinness chipotle glaze, and topped with fresh mint yoghurt, yup, you guessed it, resembling the signature creamy white head.

In celebration of the Six Nations kick off, the Guinness kebab will be available at BOX venues in: London Piccadilly, Brindley Place, Deansgate, Headingley, Leeds, Nottingham, and Sheffield. It’s available from 5th February until 14th March, and is priced at £12.95.





