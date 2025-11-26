28 London restaurants crowned among the best 1000 in the world

French restaurant guide La Liste has announced its 2025/2026 hall of fame, listing the best 1000 restaurants in the world. This year 28 London places have received the honour, among 83 in the UK in total.

The fun part of how La Liste ranks its restaurants is that each ends up with a score out of 100, leaving no room for equivocation, the equivalent of a weak, damp handshake.

Here are the 28 London restaurants that made the cut this year, alongside their all-important scores.

Core by Clare Smyth: 98 The Ritz Restaurant: 98 Hélène Darroze at The Connaught: 95 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay: 93 Sushi Kanesaka: 92.5 Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester: 92 Brooklands by Claude Bosi: 91 The Araki: 90.5 The Clove Club: 90.5 Story: 90 Row on 5: 89.5 Kol: 86.5 Sketch: The Lecture Room and Library: 86 A. Wong: 85.5 Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal: 85.5 Endo at the Rotunda: 85 Da Terra: 82.5 Kitchen Table: 82.5 Muse: 82.5 Trivet: 82.5 Cornus: 82 Ikoyi: 81.5 The Ledbury: 81 Dinner by Heston Blumenthal: 80.5 The Cocochine: 80 Humble Chicken: 79.5 Ormer Mayfair: 78 Gymkhana: 76

It’s not a bad result for the capital, although we’re not even getting close to the top spot. By our count, 45 other restaurants from across the world sit above Core by Clare Smyth, while the number one-ranked restaurant is Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl in Basel, Switzerland.

It clocked up 99.5 points, as did the entire global top 10. Here’s that top 10 list, for all the global travellers out there:

Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl in Basel, Switzerland Da Vittorio in Brusaporto, Italy Guy Savoy in Paris, France Le Barnadin in New York, US Martin Bersategui in Lasarte-Oria, Spain Schwarzwaldstube in Baiersbronn, Germany SingleThread in Healdsburg, US Robuchon au Dome in Macao Matsukawa in Minato-ku, Japan Lung King Heen in Hong Kong

La Liste’s 2025 ranking, released in 2024, also featured 28 London restaurants. But they aren’t all the same.

New for the 2026 ranking is Saville Row’s Row on 5, a “British Gastronomy” restaurant from Jason Atherton that serves a £250 tasting menu with courses including Dorset Silkie Deer, lobster and Seabass Au Poivre.

Mayfair’s The Cocochine is new for this year too, and won the UK Opening of the Year award. It serves a £189 tasting menu, with wine pairings starting at £171, from Sri Lankan chef Larry Jayasekara.

Humble Chicken is our other new London winner, based in Soho. It’s a small chef’s table style restaurant with room for just 13 diners per sitting.

This is no “humble” restaurant on cost either. You’ll pay £235 for lunch or dinner, which features a 16-course blend of Japanese and European inspirations.





