Good Food awards: All 14 London restaurant award winners revealed

The Good Food Awards has announced its 2025/2026 season winners, and they include a whole heap of places to add to your London must-visit list.

These awards aren’t quite as high falutin' as the British Indian Good Food Guide winners we wrote about last week. You can make your own nomination for a Good Food Award winner if you like. And that will be factored into the process, alongside food standards ratings and other reviews.

The idea is the Good Food Awards “shine a spotlight on the unsung culinary heroes of the United Kingdom.”

Restaurants win a blue ribbon award at first. And if they get three wins in a row, they are upgraded to a Gold Seal, which a bunch of our picks below have already cemented.

Here are this year's top picks within Greater London.

Chamisse, WC1X 8PP

Lebanese restaurant serving grilled meats and a whole bunch of classic vegetarian dishes.

Patri, W6 0NQ, W13 9QT

Two Patri London restaurants are in the list for this year. They are Indian eateries, with menu highlights that include a Grand Thali for up to five people.

The Real Turkish, SE6 4BD

Meze, kebabs, halloumi wraps and more. The Real Turkish also offers a decent cocktail menu.

Taste of Nawab, N10 1LR

A Gold Seal Indian restaurant offering an expansive and familiar range of dishes.

Loro Di Napoli, W5 4EE

Italian pizzeria serving a wide range of pizzas, Neapolitan style, as well as panuzzo, sandwiches made using pizza dough.

The Angel and Crown, TW9 1HY

A Richmond pub that serves hearty food as well as Sunday roasts.

Super Sushi, E4 6ST

Sushi, tempura and sashimi are on offer here, alongside teriyaki, noodles, bento boxes and more.

The Cricket Lounge, SM3 9AG

A lightly cricket-themed Indian restaurant serving a wide range of familiar dishes.

Colombo Kitchen, KT4 8EG

Multi-award-winning Sri Lankan food, including jackfruit curry, devilled prawns and “hopper” pancakes.

Vijay’s Virasat, IG2 8BE

Ilford’s Vijay’s Virasat started off an a vegetarian Indian restaurant but now serves both veggie and meat options.

Cedrus, DA14, 6EH

Lebanese restaurant that offers hot and cold mezze, mixed grills, shawarma and a full set menu for groups of two or four.

Masala Inn, DA6 7AU

Indian restaurant in Bexleyheath serving all the usual favourites, with spice levels up to phall.

Reis Gril l& Bar, HA4 8JB

Grilled meat specialist, while the veggies can have a salad, falafel or moussaka.

Tandoori Lounge, RM11 3XS

Classic Indian restaurant in Hornchurch, with the option of vegan and gluten free menus.