The UK’s busiest train stations have been revealed - and the top 10 spots are all in London

London is notoriously busy; it’s easy to think we’re exaggerating, but thanks to new data from the Office of Rail and Road, it turns out we are well within our complaining rights. The data reveals the busiest, bustling stations across the UK, but, spoiler alert: all the top 10 are in the capital.

Snatching the crown for the top spot was Liverpool Street Station, which is officially the busiest station of them all, in London and the UK. Which will probably come as no shock to anyone who has ever set foot in the station. It’s Liverpool Street’s third consecutive year in the number one spot, and thanks to its five underground lines and National Rail connections, it looks like that title won’t be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

The bustling station saw a mammoth number of passengers going through its (probably quite tired at this point) barriers between April 2024 and March 2025, with a whopping 98 million entries and exits recorded. This number is somewhat scarily 3.7% higher than the previous year.

(Image credit: Geography Photos/Universal Images / Getty Images)

In second place was London Waterloo, with 70.4 million passengers recorded, a hair above Paddington, which came in third place with 69.9 million annual journeys. Outside of the top ten, the busiest non-London station was Birmingham New Street, which came in at 13th position.

Anyone who’s a fiend at tube-duku (yup, like Wordle but for trains) will notice an interesting pattern linking six of the top 10 stations: they all feature the Elizabeth Line. The staggering statistics suggest that without our beloved purple line, we’d simply be lost, accidentally elbowing multiple people in the face in the crush of the Northern line. It really begs the question, what did we do before the Lizzie Line?

The UK’s top ten busiest stations in 2025 were:

Liverpool Street Waterloo Paddington Tottenham Court Road London Bridge Victoria Stratford Farringdon Bond Street Euston





