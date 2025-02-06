Ichiban’s electric motorcycle could be straight out of Akira, has a crazy ‘Godzilla’ mode

It’s kinda crazy that still, after nearly 40 years, it’s the motorcycle from 1988 anime Akira that sits head-and-shoulders above all other bikes as the coolest pop culture moment on two wheels.

The animated masterpiece has inspired many a vehicular imitator, but has never been bettered — and, in truth, never been made a road-worthy reality. But a new design from Japanese design firm Ichiban and industrial designer Ivan Zhurba might be the closest we get to seeing a similar bike out on the streets.

Ichiban’s electric bike is a sleek, retro-futurist dream, taking the original 1982 manga designs from Akira creator Katsuhrio Otomo and giving them an updated — and mechanically plausible — spin.

Image Credit: Ichiban

Fusing '80s style and cyberpunk futurism, Ichiban’s bike uses geometric body, seat and engine cover panels, with spoke-free solid hubcaps to give the vehicle a uniquely angular profile. Red, white and black accents nod to the Akira bike, but Ichiban’s bike leans more heavily towards the Japanese principle of ‘Kanso’ — simplicity, and clarity over decoration, as per Zen philosophy.

Not that there’s anything Zen about the Ichiban’s proposed specs. With a 5kW power dual motor system can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. And, power on the (we kid you not) “Godzilla” mode, and you can keep that 100 km/h speed for 10 seconds. ABS and traction control for the design are in the works to make the bike road-worthy in most weather conditions. As for range, you’ll get 250km per charge, hitting 70% of that capacity after 30 minutes' charging.

Image Credit: Ichiban

Now, before you go scrapping your Kawasaki, note that the Ichiban is concept-only at this stage. But! Unlike the many, many cool-but-never-gonna-happen motorbike concepts spread across the web, the Ichiban is going into the prototype production stage, meaning we may eventually see these heading down the high street one day.

Here’s hoping the rest of Akira’s future doesn’t come to pass — let’s keep it to the cool motorcycles, and less of the post-nuclear towering telekinetic flesh-gloop children, please.

Head over to the Ichiban website to find out more.