Lidl launches croissant perfume and it's going viral on social media

No-one wants to smell like a brewery, but a bakery? Maybe.

Lidl has a unveiled its latest novelty product, a flashy bottle of perfume modelled in look and scent after the not-so-humble croissant.

It’s a stunt release extraordinaire. “Hot croissant, meet Haute Couture,” Lidl wrote while introducing this bizarre product to the world in an Instagram post that already has more than 10,000 comments.

And, yes, while it looks like some sort of AI generated bit of marketing nonsense, this thing is apparently real.

“This is 100% real! This was filmed in London on a set, and the teasers & launch asset were created by a 3D rendering artist :) So rest assured, this is insane but not AI,” the Lidl account replied to someone accusing the supermarket of filling the Internet with yet more AI gruel.

Ready for the bad news? Despite having been filmed in London, this whole croissant perfume launch is actually from the US arm of Lidl.

And you won’t be able to just buy the perfume from the (in)famous middle aisle of Lidl either. It’s being given away as part of a social media competition, and only those in the US are eligible. Drat.

100 bottles of the perfume are up for grabs, though, so if you happen to be stateside, give it a look.

To enter you need top reply to Lidlus’s Instagram post and tag a friend. And you can get an extra entry by sharing the post to your Instagram story, with a tag. That’s right, this is a shameless ploy to enlarge Lidl’s social media presence and we’ve bought straight into it.

There is currently zero sign of Lidl UK following suit. But you can pick up an actual croissant at your local store for 59p.