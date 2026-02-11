Sky just launched the most bingeable TV streaming bundle in the UK

One subscription to rule them all? Sky's definitely carving that claim into the core of its streaming package with its latest announcement. In a move set to significantly shake up the UK’s television landscape, Sky has announced a series of "world-first" deals with global entertainment giants Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery that'll integrate Disney+ and the upcoming UK launch of HBO Max into Sky's platform.

The broadcaster is launching a revised "Ultimate TV" package that brings Disney+, HBO Max and the reality TV streaming service Hayu into a single subscription. Alongside an existing partnership with Netflix, Sky effectively becomes the UK's de-facto TV and movie aggregator, pooling the best of the streaming universe alongside it's own original content for Sky Glass, Q and Stream subscribers.

What you get for what you pay

The refreshed Sky Ultimate TV subscription will launch in March for £24 per month, and bags you:

Sky Entertainment & Sky Atlantic

Netflix

Disney+ (Standard with Ads)

(Standard with Ads) HBO Max (Basic with Ads)

(Basic with Ads) Hayu (the reality TV specialist, joining in July)

Though it's the ad-supported tiers of the Disney+ and HBO Max services, which don't offer 4K streaming, the bundle delivers over £20 worth of standalone streaming apps per month, describing it as "unbeatable value" that amounts to less than £1 a day. All billing is handheld through Sky, and 4K / ad-free upgrades to individual services can be made and again added to a Sky bill.

"But Sky already has access to HBO content!" I hear you say, and you'd be right. But the breakdown of how the content will be shared going forward is relatively straightforward. Legacy hits like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones will move to the HBO Max app. Returning Sky favourites such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus will remain on Sky Atlantic, ensuring they stay accessible to those on the entry-level "Essential" plan (£15/month).

However, New HBO Max Originals, such as the upcoming series The Pit, will be exclusive to the HBO Max app.

For movie lovers, Sky Cinema customers will receive a dedicated Disney+ Cinema channel and will continue to be the primary home for new blockbuster releases from all the major studios, including Warner Bros.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sky (Future))

Weaving into Sky OS, and the new Sky Go

The announcement see's Sky's library browsing systems and recommendations pushed to the fore. Sky Glass and Stream's SkyOS will seamlessly weave content from Disney and HBO into the operating system.

For the first time, users can jump back into a show on Disney+ or HBO Max directly from the Sky home screen's "Continue Watching" rail without opening the individual apps.

They're each fully searchable by voice too, so users can find specific shows across all platforms using a single voice command.

Sky Q's 'Continue Watching' area will also get the Disney+ and HBO Max integration, though not with the depth offered by Glass and Stream's SkyOS.

Sky's also planning a redesigned Sky Go mobile app that will launch later this year for streaming customers, bringing the SkyOS experience — including shows from ITVX and Channel 4 — to mobile devices.

Changes to Now TV

If you're subscribed to theSky’s own streaming service, the hardware and contract-free Now TV, it's also getting a significant upgrade. From March, Now Entertainment tier subscribers will see HBO Max content throughout the NOW app at no extra cost, with prices starting from £6.99. For those strictly seeking budget-friendly prestige TV, a new £4.99 "Essentials" pass will offer Sky Originals and those returning HBO hits.

The one-stop for all future streaming

In an increasingly fragmented TV market, Sky's moved to make itself a future-proofed service for those wanting to see the next few year's of giant TV and movie content. Marvel fan? When Avengers Doomsday finally hits Disney+, it'll be available to stream through SkyOS. Love or loathe the idea of the new Harry Potter TV show? That'll be there too, via HBO Max. And that's without counting access to apps like Apple TV and Amazon Prime, and the content therein, which isn't directly integrated into Sky's billing and OS-level service.

There's enough services and tiers within Sky's offering now to probably require a spreadsheet to figure out what exactly works for you, especially once you add in Cinema and Sports packages. But the core entertainment value at £24 a month here can't be argued with. Roll on March — Sky TV subscribers' binge backlog is about to grow exponentially.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



