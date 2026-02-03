Sky One is coming back — and it'll be the home for the UK Saturday Night Live show
The iconic channel returns
Sky is officially bringing Sky One back. Later this month, the broadcaster will relaunch the iconic channel on Tuesday, 24 February, restoring a name that, for years, was shorthand for Sky’s biggest comedy and entertainment hits.
For long-time viewers, Sky One was once the home of shows like The Simpsons, 24, Lost and An Idiot Abroad, a channel you could stick on and trust. Now, Sky is betting that same brand recognition can help cut through modern TV clutter.
The revived Sky One will sit on channel 106, replacing Sky Showcase and Sky Max, and will act as a single hub for Sky’s most unmissable entertainment. The aim is simple: fewer channels, clearer choices, better telly surfacing faster.
The new Sky One line-up includes fresh originals such as The Dyers’ Caravan Park and Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby, alongside established favourites Rob & Romesh Vs.., The Paper and Ted. It will also become the home of Saturday Night Live UK, set to launch later this year and one of Sky’s biggest upcoming commissions.
Sky says the move is about making things simpler for viewers. “Our goal is to make it easier than ever for Sky TV customers to find and enjoy the shows they love,” said Carli Kerr, Managing Director of Sky TV & NOW.
“Building on the iconic heritage of Sky One, the channel will be a bold, energetic destination, bringing together brand-new Sky Originals and returning favourites in one place.”
The relaunch comes at a time when broadcasters are increasingly consolidating content to compete with streaming platforms, where algorithms, not channel numbers, decide what gets watched. Reviving Sky One is a deliberate nod to an era when TV felt more curated, not buried.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Sky One joins Sky’s wider entertainment portfolio, which includes Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries, but this time, it’s positioning itself as the front door.
Sky One launches on channel 106 on Tuesday, 24th February.
- Here's your first look at Beatles biopic's Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson in costume
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.