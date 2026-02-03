Sky One is coming back — and it'll be the home for the UK Saturday Night Live show

Sky is officially bringing Sky One back. Later this month, the broadcaster will relaunch the iconic channel on Tuesday, 24 February, restoring a name that, for years, was shorthand for Sky’s biggest comedy and entertainment hits.

For long-time viewers, Sky One was once the home of shows like The Simpsons, 24, Lost and An Idiot Abroad, a channel you could stick on and trust. Now, Sky is betting that same brand recognition can help cut through modern TV clutter.

The revived Sky One will sit on channel 106, replacing Sky Showcase and Sky Max, and will act as a single hub for Sky’s most unmissable entertainment. The aim is simple: fewer channels, clearer choices, better telly surfacing faster.

The new Sky One line-up includes fresh originals such as The Dyers’ Caravan Park and Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby, alongside established favourites Rob & Romesh Vs.., The Paper and Ted. It will also become the home of Saturday Night Live UK, set to launch later this year and one of Sky’s biggest upcoming commissions.

Sky says the move is about making things simpler for viewers. “Our goal is to make it easier than ever for Sky TV customers to find and enjoy the shows they love,” said Carli Kerr, Managing Director of Sky TV & NOW.

“Building on the iconic heritage of Sky One, the channel will be a bold, energetic destination, bringing together brand-new Sky Originals and returning favourites in one place.”

The relaunch comes at a time when broadcasters are increasingly consolidating content to compete with streaming platforms, where algorithms, not channel numbers, decide what gets watched. Reviving Sky One is a deliberate nod to an era when TV felt more curated, not buried.

Sky One joins Sky’s wider entertainment portfolio, which includes Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries, but this time, it’s positioning itself as the front door.

Sky One launches on channel 106 on Tuesday, 24th February.





