Calling all LEGO fans! The Brick Festival is officially heading to London this weekend

Calling LEGO fans young and old, whether you’ve mastered a complicated 2,000 piece set or your ability stops at laying down one brick, christening it a worm and calling it a day, LEGO's Brick Festival is back in London this weekend.

Kicking off back in 2018, the LEGO event unites fans over their love of bricks, with plenty of activities, displays, vintage sets, and more. Following in the footsteps of Oasis and Harry Styles, the festival is touring around the UK, heading to Weston-super-Mare, Bolton, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Coventry, and dozens of other locations from March until July.

The festival will be packed with events, including speed building competitions, large scale displays (which you are allowed to touch), loads of loose bricks you’ll be able to buy, and a dedicated building area to put your new sets, bricks, and minifigures (both sealed and loose) to the test.

The main draw for the event for any LEGO connoisseur has to be the rare and retired sets; the event always has a vast and varied range of new and used sets which make the perfect opportunity to fill in the gaps in a budding vintage collection. The best part is that you never know what unique gem you might stumble across – and which bargains you’ll snap up.

The event is taking place at The Royal National Hotel on 8th March from 10am-4pm. Booking is advised to guarantee entry as the event has sold out previously, and tickets start at £6. Tickets for the event’s morning slots have already sold out so it’s worth scooping up the remaining 2pm slots if you do want to secure a spot. Adult entry is priced at £8, and they’ve clearly adopted passport rules, as anyone over 12 counts as an adult. Family tickets are £22 and include admission for two adults and two children aged 5-12 (under 5s go free).

Tickets can be purchased via the Brick Festival Events website .





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



