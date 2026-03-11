Southeast London is getting a brand-new riverside music venue from the crew behind Printworks

It is a truth universally known that as soon as a bar or a restaurant or any venue really is plonked on a rooftop it gets 100x better. And if there’s live music at the venue, that too definitely boosts its phowrrr score.

Anyway, London is home to an impressive number of banging live music venues, with old classics reviving against the current ahem financial climate to bring good times back to the capital. The latest newbie to join the city’s calendar of cracking events is a new offering from Broadwick Live – the team behind legendary venues Printworks and Drumsheds.

Called Magazine Open Air, from what we know about it so far, it sounds like a jam-packed (if rather ambitious) programme of summer shows at a new outdoor location in Greenwich.

(Image credit: Broadwick Live)

Although it’s setting up shop in Greenwich, Broadwick Live's Magazine will be located in a lesser-explored part of the Greenwich Peninsula with stunning views across the London’s skyline and overlooking the Thames. The idea behind the live-music location is that it will be a roofless dancefloor shaped by bold structural interventions and open sky, according to the team. The aim is that it will set a new benchmark for outdoor music in London, in terms of sound quality, production, and by the looks of it all round vibes too.

Excitingly, there are already a series of names and acts already confirmed for the first six dates. The whole season kicks off on 14th August, with Our House leading the party – a new collaboration between Italian house trio Meduza and producer James Hype. Following them on 15th are tech house DJs Josh Baker and Max Dean who are performing back-to-back for the first time in London. Also on the lineup is R&B , hip-hop and electronic collective Soulection, who are celebrating over a decade of music with 15 Years: The Soulection Experience. The last names we know at the moment are Amelia Lens and DJ Sara Lara who are performing back-to-back, joined by German nu-disco and house artist Purple Disco Machine who will be taking to the stage the following night.

That leaves the lineup for the closing night on 23rd August as a surprise, but if the current billings are anything to go by, it will be a corker.





