Watch out, Sky! New Brit-made set-top box offers up Freely and TiVo — all completely subscription free

If you have dared look at your bank statement recently then you would have, like us, been pretty shocked at the amount of subscription services you have signed up to.

We have everything from wine, beer and magazines heading to our home every month, but by far the thing we have subscribed to the most is TV streaming services.

Sky, Netflix, Prime Video... it all adds up to a pricy packet, one that a new set-top box is tackling head on.

The Manhattan Aero is a box made by British tech innovators Manhattan TV and it's a set top unit that's packed with subscription-free TV.

On board is Freely, the streaming service that combines BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 content, alongside some 400 other channels thanks to TiVo+

(Image credit: Manhattan TV)

Couple this with TiVo's EPG tech, that anyone with a Virgin Media box will be familiar with, and what you have is a Smart TV box that, once connected to your Wi-Fi, will act as a decent Sky alternative.

If you still want all your other streaming services, then you can also access the apps for Netflix, Prime Video and the like through the service — and it will stream in 4K with Dolby Atmos support.

The smarts don't just end with the box, either. The remote has a voice control option so you can scream 'Traitors!' at the thing and it will bring up the show in no time at all.

The Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer with Freely box is cheap, too — it will retail for £69.99 when it arrives in stores and online in February.

If your are still paying for streaming services, then get the most out of your cash and head to our best Netflix shows and Netflix movies guides.





