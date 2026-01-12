Avengers: Doomsday filming in South London’s Greenwich: Let's all speculate wildly…

Will a corner of South London star in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday mega-blockbuster sequel? That appeared to be the case as a film crew descended on Greenwich’s Naval College this week, as spotted by Shortlist.

Setting up from midweek and filming through to Sunday, January 11th, the Naval College was closed to public footfall, with the film crew capturing what appeared to be a police chase through 1940s London. Period-appropriate vehicles were driving through the area, including mid-century police cars and a red double-decker bus, as well as dozens of extras in wartime-era garb:

While the crew were sworn to secrecy as to the exact production being captured, staff did reveal filming was for a “blockbuster fantasy sequel” from a franchise “everyone’s heard of.”

And, with photographers and videographers spotted wearing Avengers: Doomsday crew jackets, it seems Marvel’s superhero elite may have made a detour south of the river.

Clues as to what happens in Avengers: Doomsday

Though principal photography for Doomsday wrapped in September of last year, the scale of Marvel films requires a huge post-production period, in which reshoots and additional filming features heavily. This can be to account for rewrites, or to accommodate filming for stars whose schedules did not line up with the core shooting period. Doomsday will likely have significant reshoots and additional photography, given its scale.

So what would bring Doomsday to wartime-era London? Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America. Chris Evan’s Avengers leader is confirmed to be returning for the superhero sequel, and his time-jumping shenanigans in the previous Avengers films could easily cater to him returning to Blitz-era London to hook back up with his beloved Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell.

Atwell’s character is said to have a significant role in this latest Avengers movie, and, with the character in her prime during the war, it makes sense that a wartime setting for at least some of her scenes would feature.

Indeed, the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday features Steve Rogers cradling a baby — and you’d have to assume Peggy is the mother:

And, considering the post-credits ending to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we’d put good money on big-bad Doctor Doom being on a mission to kidnap superhero babies.

Greenwich’s Naval College is regularly employed by Hollywood productions, with scenes from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Kingsman franchises filmed there.

Adding further fuel to the Doomsday fire, it’s also a regular haunt for Marvel productions — scenes from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were filmed there, and Thor: The Dark World famously (digitally) smashed the place up.

But the Naval College has not only stood in for London landmarks — for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, but it also doubled as Parisian battlements during the French Revolution.

Why is the location so popular for Hollywood shoots? “Parking” was the simple answer from security onsite — aesthetically similar locations can be found in Central London, but none have the space required to comfortably host hundreds of crew, actors and set-up trucks.

So while it’s not quite confirmation of the multiverse taking a pitstop in the shadow of the Cutty Sark, everything points to it being likely. We’ll update this story if we find out more from behind the scenes.





