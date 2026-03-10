LEGO gives Luigi his moment with a new Mario Kart set

LEGO has revealed a brand new addition to its growing Super Mario line, and this time it’s Luigi getting the driver’s seat.

Announced on March 10 (also known as Mario Day), the LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8 set brings the green-capped brother to life in a large-scale build designed for adult fans. Frankly, it’s about time Luigi got a little recognition.

The 2,234-piece set recreates Luigi behind the wheel of the Mach 8 kart from Mario Kart, complete with a fully buildable figure and a detailed vehicle designed to look mid-race. The set is aimed at builders aged 18 and over and focuses more on display than play, though there’s still plenty of movement built into the model.

Luigi himself features a posable head, arms and hands, seated confidently in the driver’s seat, which feels like a fitting nod to the character who’s spent decades living in Mario’s shadow.

Fans can mount the kart on a stand that allows it to be angled in dramatic, race-ready positions, giving the impression Luigi is drifting through a corner in classic Mario Kart style.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

There’s also some interactivity built into the model. The kart can be removed from the stand and rolled forward, while turning the steering wheel moves the front wheels. Spin the back wheels and the flame exhaust rotates too, adding a playful touch to what is otherwise a very display-focused build.

The new set is designed to pair nicely with another recent release: LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart, which launched earlier. Together, the two models create a head-to-head display between the famous brothers.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For fans of the series, it’s also a small but satisfying bit of balance. Mario might get the holiday named after him, but at least this year, Luigi gets a brand-new kart to celebrate the occasion.

The LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8set is available to pre-order now via the LEGO website, priced at £159.99. It will launch fully on 1 April 2026, giving builders a chance to bring the Mushroom Kingdom’s most underrated racer home, just in time for the new Super Mario Galaxy movie.

Fair play to Luigi, sometimes the better brother just needs the right set to prove it.

LEGO Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8 £159.99 at LEGO





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



