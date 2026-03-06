5 things to know about Project Helix — the next Xbox could change consoles completely

Microsoft has finally given us our first glimpse at the future of Xbox, and it looks like the next generation might be a very different kind of console.

The company has revealed the codename Project Helix, believed to be the successor to the Xbox Series X and Series S. Details are still thin on the ground, but one thing already stands out: Microsoft is positioning its next console in a new way and hoping to make some big swings, potentially changing the industry and its place in it forever.

While rivals Sony have focused on hardware-first strategies, Microsoft has spent the past decade steadily reshaping Xbox into more of a platform than a single device, pushing services like Game Pass, expanding onto PC and mobile, and even bringing its games to competing platforms.

At times, that shift has led to questions about whether Microsoft still sees dedicated Xbox hardware as essential. The company has leaned heavily into cloud gaming, subscriptions, and several of its biggest franchises, from Gears of War to Forza, now exist across multiple ecosystems.

Project Helix suggests the console itself isn’t going away, but it may evolve into something much closer to a living-room PC than a traditional games machine.

That’s about as far as the official details go for now, but between the announcement, previous comments from Microsoft leadership, and ongoing industry rumours, we’ve got a decent idea of what Project Helix might look like.

Here are five things to know.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. It’s the first big move from Xbox’s new boss

The next generation of Xbox console: Project Helix pic.twitter.com/YQUrCgCb9JMarch 5, 2026

Project Helix also marks the first major announcement from Microsoft Gaming’s new CEO, Asha Sharma.

Sharma only recently stepped into the role following the departure of longtime Xbox boss Phil Spencer, but she’s already signalling a new chapter for the brand. Revealing the codename on social media, Sharma described Project Helix as part of Team Xbox’s “commitment to the return of Xbox.”

The teaser itself was deliberately minimal, a short video and a logo, but the message landed. After years of speculation about Microsoft’s long-term hardware plans, the company is making it clear that Xbox consoles are still a major part of the strategy.

If anything, Helix suggests the opposite of a retreat. Instead, Microsoft appears ready to reinvent what an Xbox console is, starting with a machine designed to sit somewhere between traditional consoles and gaming PCs.

2. It could be the most open Xbox ever

One of the most persistent rumours surrounding Project Helix is that it could support multiple game storefronts.

Reports from industry insiders, including Windows Central’s Jez Corden, suggest the next Xbox may run a version of Windows behind the scenes. If that’s the case, players could potentially access platforms such as Steam or the Epic Games Store alongside Microsoft’s own Xbox ecosystem.

That would represent a massive shift for consoles. Traditionally, console platforms operate as closed systems where games can only be purchased through the platform holder’s store.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed any of this yet. But the company has already been experimenting with similar ideas. Its Xbox Full Screen Experience layers a console-style interface over Windows, making PC gaming feel more like using a traditional console, and it recently partnered with ASUS on the ROG Ally to make a handheld.

3. Microsoft says it will be a ‘high-end’ machine

(Image credit: Xbox)

Specs haven’t been revealed and likely won't for quite some time, but Microsoft has already hinted that the next Xbox will aim for a significant performance jump.

Former Xbox president Sarah Bond previously described the upcoming console as a “very premium, very high-end” device. Sharma has echoed that tone, suggesting Project Helix will aim to “lead in performance.”

It been suggested the hardware will once again rely on AMD technology, potentially using next-generation Zen processors and RDNA graphics, the same partnership that powered the Xbox Series X and Series S.

The goal is a meaningful leap in graphical power. That could mean smoother 4K gaming at higher frame rates, along with improved performance for larger, more demanding titles.

Whether that ultimately puts Helix ahead of Sony’s next PlayStation is still unknown, but Microsoft clearly wants its next console to be seen as a flagship piece of hardware.

4. It’s designed to play both Xbox and PC games

The biggest reveal so far is also the most intriguing: Project Helix won’t just be another traditional console.

According to Sharma, the system will support both Xbox and PC games, hinting at a device that blurs the line between console and gaming PC. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has previously suggested this direction, saying the original Xbox concept was essentially about building “a better PC for gaming.”

If that philosophy carries over, Helix could end up functioning more like a console-friendly PC than a locked-down platform. That would mean access to a much bigger library of titles than any Xbox has had before, potentially including PC storefronts like Steam and Epic Games as well as experiences that have traditionally lived outside the console ecosystem.

Exactly how that will work in practice hasn’t been confirmed yet, but its further supported by recent reports that Sony plans to stop releasing PlayStation games on Steam after having done so for the last few years.

5. It might not arrive until 2027 — at the earliest

(Image credit: Asus)

As interesting as Project Helix sounds, it’s probably still a few years away.

Industry reports currently point to 2027 as the earliest possible launch window, which would align with the traditional console lifecycle. The Xbox Series X and Series S arrived in late 2020, so the timing broadly makes sense for the next generation.

That schedule isn’t guaranteed. The global tech industry is currently dealing with a memory shortage, driven in part by the massive demand for AI infrastructure and data centres. The same memory components are used in gaming hardware, which could push up manufacturing costs or slow production timelines.

That means the next Xbox could arrive later than planned if supply issues continue.

And honestly, that's probably a good thing. Given the last few years, how few games have landed and how many have been delayed, it feels like there is still plenty of juice left in the current generation.

Between the hybrid PC-console ambitions and Microsoft’s current commitment to hardware, one thing seems obvious: the next Xbox is aiming to be something very different.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



