Xbox Games Showcase: All the new games revealed at the show

Microsoft just held an Xbox Games Showcase event, and it was an absolute banger, positively stuffed with upcoming games.

As we’re in the new era of Xbox, there’s plenty of news here for PlayStation 5 gamers too.

What do we mean? Xbox is as much a game publisher as it is a console brand these days. Even the most iconic of Xbox series are heading to PlayStation consoles. It’s a free-for-all.

Here are all the key games that featured in the Xbox Games Showcase, including some new Xbox releases we’ve been waiting on for years.

Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The sequel to Obsidian Enteratinment’s wry sci-fi light role-playing adventure, which was like a sillier, somewhat stripped-back Fallout. When? 29 October 2025

High on Life 2

HIGH ON LIFE 2 Official Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Sequel to the game with the talking gun. Now with even faster world traversal, and skateboards.

When? 2025

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What is it? The third part of the action adventure Plague Tale series, this time a prequel set 15 years before the original A Plague Tale.

When? 2026

Ninja Gaiden 4

Ninja Gaiden 4 - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Fast, action-packed third-person fighting game, part of a venerable series that has been around since the 1980s.

When? October 21, 2025

The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Blood of Dawnwalker — Game Trailer | Trapped Between Two Worlds - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Vampiric action RPG set in the 14th century, from some of the folks who made The Witcher 3 back in the day.

When? 2026

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Shooty shoots bang bang, with a futuristic theme.

When? 2025

Super Meat Boy 3D

Super Meat Boy 3D Announcement Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? A 3D take on one of the most iconic hard-as-nails platformers.

When? Early 2026

Keeper

Keeper - Official Announce Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? The new game from Double Fine, makers of Psychonauts 2. You are a lighthouse that grows legs and becomes sentient.

When? October 17, 2025

Beast of Reincarnation

Beast of Reincarnation - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? An RPG set in an apocalyptic Japan, where forests can sprout up out of nowhere and… attack you.

When? 2026

Grounded 2

Grounded 2 - Official Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What is it? A “survival adventure” in which you play as people shrunk to the size of ants.

When? July 29, 2025

Gears of War: Reloaded

What is it? The second remaster of the iconic 2006 cover shooter.

When? August 26, 2025

Final Fantasy 16

FINAL FANTASY XVI - Available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox PC today | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? The 2023 game finally makes its way to Xbox consoles.

When? Now

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE - Coming to Xbox | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? The first part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, which was originally released in 2020.

When? Winter 2025

Cronos: The New Dawn

Cronos: The New Dawn - Survive the Nest | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Survival horror with a sci-fi theme from the makers of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team.

When? Autumn 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants - Official DLC Reveal | Xbox Games Showcase - YouTube Watch On

What is it? A long-awaited DLC pack for Xbox’s great Indy action-adventure.

When? September 4, 2025

Clockwork Revolution

Clockwork Revolution | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Stylised action RPG with time-bending mechanics set in a London-a-like city called Avalon.

When? TBC

Aniimo

Aniimo Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Free-to-play game with Pokemon vibes.

When? 2026

Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Announcement Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Beautiful-looking puzzle platformer, and sequel to the 2023 original.

When? 2026

Aphelion

Aphelion | Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Sci-fi story-heavy game from the developer of Life is Strange.

When? 2026

Fallout 76: Gone Fission

Fallout 76: Gone Fission Launch Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? The multiplayer Fallout game now has… fishing!

When? Now

There Are No Ghosts At The Grand

No Ghosts At The Grand - Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? You restore a haunted hotel, while uncovering a mystery.

When? 2026

Mudang: Two Hearts

MUDANG: Two Hearts | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Stealth game set in South Korea. It sees you switch between playing as a South Korean pop star and a North Korean special forces soldier.

When? 2026

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive

Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? The latest update of an action RPG, released in 2024 and now coming to Xbox.

When? Autumn 2025 for PC (Xbox in 2026)

Persona 4 Revival

Persona 4 Revival - Teaser Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? A remake of beloved role-playing title originally released for PS2 in 2008.

When? TBC

At Fate’s End

At Fate's End Announcement Trailer - 4K | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Animation inspired side-scrolling action game that goes heavier on story than most.

When? 2026

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 - Launch Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? The remake pack of a couple of the classic Tony Hawk games.

When? July 11, 2025

Invincible VS

Invincible VS | Official Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

What is it? Mortal Kombat style fighting game based on the great superhero series, with 3v3 tag team mechanic.

When? 2026