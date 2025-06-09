Xbox Games Showcase: All the new games revealed at the show
An epic feast of upcoming titles
Microsoft just held an Xbox Games Showcase event, and it was an absolute banger, positively stuffed with upcoming games.
As we’re in the new era of Xbox, there’s plenty of news here for PlayStation 5 gamers too.
What do we mean? Xbox is as much a game publisher as it is a console brand these days. Even the most iconic of Xbox series are heading to PlayStation consoles. It’s a free-for-all.
Here are all the key games that featured in the Xbox Games Showcase, including some new Xbox releases we’ve been waiting on for years.
Outer Worlds 2
- What is it? The sequel to Obsidian Enteratinment’s wry sci-fi light role-playing adventure, which was like a sillier, somewhat stripped-back Fallout.
- When? 29 October 2025
High on Life 2
- What is it? Sequel to the game with the talking gun. Now with even faster world traversal, and skateboards.
- When? 2025
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- What is it? The third part of the action adventure Plague Tale series, this time a prequel set 15 years before the original A Plague Tale.
- When? 2026
Ninja Gaiden 4
- What is it? Fast, action-packed third-person fighting game, part of a venerable series that has been around since the 1980s.
- When? October 21, 2025
The Blood of Dawnwalker
- What is it? Vampiric action RPG set in the 14th century, from some of the folks who made The Witcher 3 back in the day.
- When? 2026
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- What is it? Shooty shoots bang bang, with a futuristic theme.
- When? 2025
Super Meat Boy 3D
- What is it? A 3D take on one of the most iconic hard-as-nails platformers.
- When? Early 2026
Keeper
- What is it? The new game from Double Fine, makers of Psychonauts 2. You are a lighthouse that grows legs and becomes sentient.
- When? October 17, 2025
Beast of Reincarnation
- What is it? An RPG set in an apocalyptic Japan, where forests can sprout up out of nowhere and… attack you.
- When? 2026
Grounded 2
- What is it? A “survival adventure” in which you play as people shrunk to the size of ants.
- When? July 29, 2025
Gears of War: Reloaded
- What is it? The second remaster of the iconic 2006 cover shooter.
- When? August 26, 2025
Final Fantasy 16
- What is it? The 2023 game finally makes its way to Xbox consoles.
- When? Now
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade
- What is it? The first part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, which was originally released in 2020.
- When? Winter 2025
Cronos: The New Dawn
- What is it? Survival horror with a sci-fi theme from the makers of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team.
- When? Autumn 2025
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- What is it? A long-awaited DLC pack for Xbox’s great Indy action-adventure.
- When? September 4, 2025
Clockwork Revolution
- What is it? Stylised action RPG with time-bending mechanics set in a London-a-like city called Avalon.
- When? TBC
Aniimo
- What is it? Free-to-play game with Pokemon vibes.
- When? 2026
Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf
- What is it? Beautiful-looking puzzle platformer, and sequel to the 2023 original.
- When? 2026
Aphelion
- What is it? Sci-fi story-heavy game from the developer of Life is Strange.
- When? 2026
Fallout 76: Gone Fission
- What is it? The multiplayer Fallout game now has… fishing!
- When? Now
There Are No Ghosts At The Grand
- What is it? You restore a haunted hotel, while uncovering a mystery.
- When? 2026
Mudang: Two Hearts
- What is it? Stealth game set in South Korea. It sees you switch between playing as a South Korean pop star and a North Korean special forces soldier.
- When? 2026
Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive
- What is it? The latest update of an action RPG, released in 2024 and now coming to Xbox.
- When? Autumn 2025 for PC (Xbox in 2026)
Persona 4 Revival
- What is it? A remake of beloved role-playing title originally released for PS2 in 2008.
- When? TBC
At Fate’s End
- What is it? Animation inspired side-scrolling action game that goes heavier on story than most.
- When? 2026
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
- What is it? The remake pack of a couple of the classic Tony Hawk games.
- When? July 11, 2025
Invincible VS
- What is it? Mortal Kombat style fighting game based on the great superhero series, with 3v3 tag team mechanic.
- When? 2026
