Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date and beta details announced

The next instalment of Call of Duty, one of the most successful game series out there, will be released on November 14th.

It’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and will act as a direct sequel to 2024’s Black Ops 6. A whole bunch of information on the title was just announced as part of the Gamescom show in Germany, and we're going to force-feed you some of the tastiest morsels.

Can’t wait until November? There will also be an open beta of the multiplayer part of the game in October.

Those who pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, can take part in an early beta session from 6pm on October 2nd. Everyone else will be able to join 72 hours later on October 5th — no purchase of the game required — and that beta period ends on October 8th at 6pm, UK time.

The stuff we’re more interested in won’t feature in this multiplayer beta, though.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Activision promises a “mind-bending co-op campaign” in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the main story missions playable solo or as a team of up to four players.

It’s set in 2035, decades after the 1990s events of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. But the storyline is intended to reflect the events of that game, and 2012’s Black Ops 2. That game and Black Ops 7 share the same antagonist, Raul Menendez.

“Raul Menendez has returned with a chilling televised threat. As his message rings out across the world, The Guild, a global tech giant, vows to step in and protect humanity,” reads the official blurb on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

You will play as David Mason, the lead from 2012’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which was predominantly set in 2025. The future is now, and we’re all officially getting old.

The hardcore Call of Duty fans should check out the info dump on the game’s website. But some other highlights include Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Carry Forward feature, which lets you bring over unlocks from 2024’s game — even if they are set decades apart.

Black Ops 7 has also gone up for pre-order already, in two main flavours. The standard package costs £69.99 on console and PC, while the Vault Edition costs £99.99.

This includes access to the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Battle Pass, BlackCell, as well as a handful of in-game unlocks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles at launch. There’s no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version as yet, despite Microsoft promising to support Nintendo’s platforms as part of its interminably prolonged acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard.