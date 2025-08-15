Jurassic Park: Survival behind-the-scenes trailer shows new gameplay and life on the island 24 hours after the original film
After a two year wait for more info, Jurassic Park: Survival is looking great
We had to wait 65 million years for the first Jurassic Park film, so you can forgive fans of the franchise for being impatient for news about Jurassic Park: Survival.
The first-person survival horror game was announced with a teaser trailer two years ago, but it’s been radio silence from developers Saber Interactive ever since, leading many to wonder if the project had been shelved.
But a new behind-the-scenes trailer shows the game is very much on track — and looking like a true love letter to 1993’s magical dinosaur blockbuster:
Welcome to Jurassic Park
Sticking closely to the design and timeline of 1993’s first Jurassic Park movie, rather than later sequels and newer ‘World’ entries, Jurassic Park: Survival puts you in the shoes of InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi. The game takes place 24 hours after the events of the first film, which is bad news for Joshi — she’s stranded on the island, seemingly alone, after the dino-sized poop has hit the proverbial fan.
But that’s great news for us! With an emphasis on survival and stealth rather than shootouts, the game promises to let players explore meticulously recreated locations from the film — as well as locations only hinted at previously.
"We go through room by room, in the game, level by level, we look at every possible resource from archives from the film, production stills, production blueprints, to make sure every prop is in the same place," says John Melchior, executive producer for Universal products and experiences.
It looks a fair bit like the modern gaming classic that is Alien: Isolation, replacing the xenomorph with a T-Rex and velociraptors. For such a giant franchise, it’s surprising that this is really the first big AAA Jurassic Park game for decades — at least in terms of action-oriented adventures, as opposed to management sims like Jurassic World Evolution.
Jurassic Park: Survival is headed to PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles — no word yet on a Nintendo Switch 2 release. However, we’re still waiting on an actual release date — here’s hoping we’re not all extinct by the time it arrives.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
