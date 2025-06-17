Amazon Prime members can claim 6 free games to warm up for Prime Day

Amazon Prime subscribers are in for a treat as Prime Gaming offers a slew of free PC games in the run-up to Prime Day 2025, scheduled from the 8th to the 11th of July.

Starting from the 17th June (today), Prime members can claim a variety of popular titles, with more set to follow throughout the coming month.

Among the immediate freebies available through the Amazon Games App or GOG codes are:

Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition

TOEM

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Saints Row 2

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Star Wars: Rebellion

TOEM - Release Date Announcement Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

These titles are available to claim from the 17th June until the 7th July. To nab them, visit the Prime Gaming website and redeem the provided GOG codes – the games on offer are a good blend of classics you should check out and more recent releases, and considering they’re free games, it would be rude not to add them to your library.

In addition to these lead-up specials, Prime Gaming continues to offer its regular monthly benefits. Currently available with the service is Mordheim: City of the Damned, The Abandoned Planet, Station to Station, and Death Squared. Looking ahead, Dark Envoy and FATE: Undiscovered Realms will become available on the 19th June, followed by Thief: Deadly Shadows, Jupiter Hell, and Gallery of Things: Reveries on the 26th June.

Prime Gaming is one of the benefits of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, with a free 30-day trial available for new sign-ups.

The subscription includes free delivery, exclusive deals, access to Prime Video, and other benefits, such as a free monthly Twitch channel subscription and in-game content bonuses. The free shipping and exclusive offers are particularly appealing as we approach Amazon Prime Day.