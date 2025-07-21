Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition takes you back in time
Waka Waka
PLAION REPLAI and Atari are joining forces to unleash a wave of nostalgia with the announcement of the Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition, a vibrant, PAC-MAN-themed console set to launch worldwide on the 31st October, 2025. This collaboration is a heartfelt homage to the golden age of arcade gaming, meticulously infused with the iconic PAC-MAN aesthetic.
This new console signifies the enduring partnership between Atari and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the creators of PAC-MAN. Its design is deeply steeped in PAC-MAN lore, evoking the classic scent of digital cherries and power pellets. To fully immerse players in the retro experience, a collection of matching joysticks will be sold separately, allowing fans to embody their favorite ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, or Clyde.
The highly anticipated package includes the Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition Console, which boasts a brilliant PAC-MAN yellow finish and illuminated character icons on its front. It comes bundled with the PAC-MAN Double Feature software cartridge and a complementary PAC-MAN CX-40 Wireless Joystick in a sunny yellow hue. Pre-orders are set to be available from Wednesday, 23rd July on Amazon for £129.99 here in the UK.
The PAC-MAN Double Feature Cartridge offers a dual dose of PAC-MAN goodness. It features PAC-MAN 7800, a brand-new arcade-style rendition designed to transport players back to dimly lit arcades, and PAC-MAN 2600, the original home console release, providing a nostalgic glimpse into the evolution of gaming graphics.
Talking about the upcoming release, Ben Jones, Commercial Director at PLAION REPLAI said that it's "more than just a console - it’s a tribute to the moment home gaming truly began."
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
