Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition takes you back in time

PLAION REPLAI and Atari are joining forces to unleash a wave of nostalgia with the announcement of the Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition, a vibrant, PAC-MAN-themed console set to launch worldwide on the 31st October, 2025. This collaboration is a heartfelt homage to the golden age of arcade gaming, meticulously infused with the iconic PAC-MAN aesthetic.

This new console signifies the enduring partnership between Atari and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the creators of PAC-MAN. Its design is deeply steeped in PAC-MAN lore, evoking the classic scent of digital cherries and power pellets. To fully immerse players in the retro experience, a collection of matching joysticks will be sold separately, allowing fans to embody their favorite ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, or Clyde.

Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition | Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The highly anticipated package includes the Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition Console, which boasts a brilliant PAC-MAN yellow finish and illuminated character icons on its front. It comes bundled with the PAC-MAN Double Feature software cartridge and a complementary PAC-MAN CX-40 Wireless Joystick in a sunny yellow hue. Pre-orders are set to be available from Wednesday, 23rd July on Amazon for £129.99 here in the UK.

The PAC-MAN Double Feature Cartridge offers a dual dose of PAC-MAN goodness. It features PAC-MAN 7800, a brand-new arcade-style rendition designed to transport players back to dimly lit arcades, and PAC-MAN 2600, the original home console release, providing a nostalgic glimpse into the evolution of gaming graphics.

Talking about the upcoming release, Ben Jones, Commercial Director at PLAION REPLAI said that it's "more than just a console - it’s a tribute to the moment home gaming truly began."