Orlando Bloom’s Porsche Chronograph 1 watch steals the show at Deep Cover red carpet

an image of three pictures. The left one shows orlando bloom posing in front of the backscreen for Deep Cover film premiere at South by South West in London. The middle image shows a close up of the back of a Porsche watch, the final image on the right shows Orlando Bloom being interviewed on the red carpet
There are a lot of impressive things about Orlando Bloom - his seeming inability to age at the same rapid rate as the rest of us, for one . So it feels only fair that he has a watch to match.

We caught sight of Bloom on the red carpet at London's debut South By Southwest (SXSW) festival this week, as we caught up with the stars waiting in line at the Deep Cover premiere — Bloom's new Prime Video-exclusive movie. All eyes were on the outfits of the cast.

When it came to wrist wear, Bloom opted for the Porsche Chronograph 1 - an all black, limited edition piece which has more to it than meets the eye.

Throwing it back to 1972, Porsche released both a 911 sports car and a watch to match - the Chronograph 1. Both pieces came in a matte-black shade - a smooth and sophisticated luxury pantone that cut through the noise of the innovations of the time.

an image of the front and back of the Porsche Chronograph 1 watch against a grey gradient background

(Image credit: Porsche)

The Chronograph 1 was the first of its kind to come in that black colourway, supposedly emulating the low-reflection cockpit of Porsche’s race car. Both pieces form a key part in Porsche’s history, so it’s not surprising the brand recently paid homage to them on their 50th anniversary, bringing out a new version of the classic watch and car.

Rather than sporting an original, vintage 70s throwback, Bloom was wearing one of the new matching chronograph watches, priced at £12,000. Does this mean he’s got the matching car in the garage? Maybe.

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

The watch's 360 degree rotor design echoes the wheels of the 911 Spirit 70, featuring the same luxe satin-black-finish and Bronzite colour scheme. You can see all these elements from the sapphire crystal case back - although only if the watch isn’t being worn, obviously.

The 50th anniversary release - whilst sporting the original features - got updated with a screw-fastened crown, a titanium case, and is waterproof.

Bloom styled his watch with a navy suit, proving you can blend black and navy, as long as you do it well. Then again, is there anything a Porsche watch doesn’t go with? A Vauxhall Corsa, maybe.

There were only a rumoured 136 of these 50th anniversary tribute Chronograph 1 watches released earlier this year, and 750 of the matching cars - although you could buy them separately.

Does this mean 70s style will be having a resurgence. Quite possibly. But if Bloom is backing it, then we will be jumping on board.

