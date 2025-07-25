Elden Ring movie gets new cast member - but will she play a boss?

We have fresh Elden Ring movie news, with a report Cailee Spaeny is set to star in the film.

This is according to Jeff Sneider, who has suggested the actress is "in talks” to join the project.

Among the assumptions fans and nerdy commentators have immediately jumped to: is Spaeny going to play Melina or perhaps Elden Ring boss Marika?

For those not knee-deep in Elden Ring lore, Melina acts as as a quasi-guide for the player, and provides them with the “spectral steed” horse.

This is the third of the big Elden Ring casting rumours we’ve heard recently. First up, there was a report Kit Connor was in talks to star. He was previously seen doing great work in Alex Garland’s Warfare.

Earlier this month Ben Whishaw was reported to be involved with the project, and potentially taking on a lead role — once again according to Jeff Sneider. While this is yet to be confirmed, Whishaw has a voice and look that would suit the video game adaptation perfectly.

Whishaw is also the only one of these three actors not to have starred in an Alex Garland movie already. Cailee Spaeny played Jessie in Civil War, Garland’s biggest movie to date in terms of box office earnings.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Game-to-movie magic?

Elden Ring, with any luck, should easily eclipse Civil War’s success, though. Game publisher Bandai Namco recently announced the game’s spin-offs have already sold in the millions.

Elden Ring Nightreign has sold upwards of five million copies, while Shadow of the Erdtree has sold 10 million copies. This brings the Elden Ring series’s total sales to an epic 45 million.

Fans are no doubt hungry for more detail on the movie adaptation, but almost nothing has been officially revealed yet. Even the official announcement from May spent half its time talking about the games rather than the film.

This suggests there will be a good long while to wait before the Elden Ring movie actually comes out. 2027 is the earliest likely year of release, given how film production and marketing cycles operate these days.

In recent interviews surrounding the release of 28 Years Later, which Garland wrote, the director refused to comment on movie plans. But he did tell IGN he finds Melania the toughest boss, and that he’s on his seventh play through of the game. That’s almost enough time to begin to understand what’s actually going on in Elden Ring.